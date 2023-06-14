Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details

“This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist," Vanderpump said of the restaurant

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 14, 2023 10:24PM EDT
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump. Photo:

Betsy Newman Photography

Lisa Vanderpump has a new business on the horizon!

A month after closing the doors to her eatery Pump Restuarant after a decade in business, the Vanderpump Rules star, 62, is opening up a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe called Wolf by Vanderpump.

The restaurant’s moniker “Wolf” holds a special place in her heart both as a family name and the middle name of her grandson Teddy.

The restaurant is set to open this winter at Harveys Lake Tahoe and will be the first business Vanderpump opens in the city. Vanderpump said she hopes to bring her “signature, stunning and innovative design aesthetic” to the new business.

“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself,” Vanderpump said in a press release. “This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist.” 

Digital Rendering Courtesy of Vanderpump Alain
Wolf by Vanderpump digital rendering.

Courtesy of Vanderpump Alain

“Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements,” she added. 

Initial photos of the space show what appears to be a white antler chandelier design throughout the space, dark marble tables with matching dark high and low chairs, greenery, and other fauna scattered throughout the restaurant.

“The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe,” the TV personality said in a press release.

Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe
Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe

Wolf features a bar with a “substantial cocktail menu” that will feature traditional recipes with “unique and never-before-seen options,” according to the release. She described how the hand-crafted drinks will incorporate “nods to local themes and flavors” with an emphasis on visual presentation. 

As for the menu, the businesswoman said the restaurant will feature a seasonal menu with “regionally sourced and inspired ingredients,” including “reimagined classics” and unique shareable bites.

Last month, Vanderpump said her famous West Hollywood stronghold Pump Restaurant will end service on July 5, when the restaurant's lease expires, she confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the statement read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An increase in rent is to blame for the restaurant's closing, the announcement reveals. "While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

The reality star and her husband Ken Todd recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris', which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Sin City.

Related Articles
Central Perk Pops Up in New York and Los Angeles for 'Friends' 25th Anniversary
There’s a ‘Friends’ Central Perk Coffeehouse Opening — and It’s Not in New York! (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Help of a Special Guest to Make Vasectomy Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker Team Up to Mix 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Hailey Bieber making cinnamon roll
Watch Hailey Bieber Make Her Favorite Sunday Breakfast — with a Cameo from Husband Justin Bieber!
A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton's owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Sides in June — Plus 2 New Add-Ons to Their Chicken Sandwiches
Wendy's deals for the month of June.
Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week In June — Including a Breakfast Combo Deal
The interior of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant
Cracker Barrel Customers Go TikTok Viral for Secretly Placing Photo of Themselves on Restaurant’s Mantel
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING
Jenna Jameson Says Cooking at Home for Wife Jessi Lawless Is Her 'Love Language' (Exclusive)
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Shares If She’s Ready to Start Dating Again After Her Divorce
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals She Drank Yogurt — Not Ranch Dressing — in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Dances with ‘Top Chef’ Colleagues as She Says Goodbye to the Show
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Dishes on Her Favorite Comfort Meal, Calls the Classic Combo a ‘Childhood Staple’ (Exclusive)
Mc Donalds French Fries
McDonald’s French Fries Mystery! L.A. Neighborhood Questions Who Is Sending Residents Free Food Deliveries
Niall Horan Shares His Favorite Irish Snacks â And Demonstrates How to Properly Pour a Pint of Guinness
Niall Horan Shares His Go-To Irish Snacks — and How to Pour a Pint of Guinness
Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez, Buddha Lo, TOP CHEF
‘Top Chef’ Crowns a Winner in First World All-Stars Finale: ‘A Monumental Finish’ (Exclusive)