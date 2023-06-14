Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details

Lisa Vanderpump has a new business on the horizon!

A month after closing the doors to her eatery Pump Restuarant after a decade in business, the Vanderpump Rules star, 62, is opening up a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe called Wolf by Vanderpump.

The restaurant’s moniker “Wolf” holds a special place in her heart both as a family name and the middle name of her grandson Teddy.

The restaurant is set to open this winter at Harveys Lake Tahoe and will be the first business Vanderpump opens in the city. Vanderpump said she hopes to bring her “signature, stunning and innovative design aesthetic” to the new business.

“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself,” Vanderpump said in a press release. “This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist.”

Wolf by Vanderpump digital rendering. Courtesy of Vanderpump Alain

“Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements,” she added.

Initial photos of the space show what appears to be a white antler chandelier design throughout the space, dark marble tables with matching dark high and low chairs, greenery, and other fauna scattered throughout the restaurant.

“The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe,” the TV personality said in a press release.



Harveys Lake Tahoe. Harrah's Harveys Lake Tahoe

Wolf features a bar with a “substantial cocktail menu” that will feature traditional recipes with “unique and never-before-seen options,” according to the release. She described how the hand-crafted drinks will incorporate “nods to local themes and flavors” with an emphasis on visual presentation.

As for the menu, the businesswoman said the restaurant will feature a seasonal menu with “regionally sourced and inspired ingredients,” including “reimagined classics” and unique shareable bites.

Last month, Vanderpump said her famous West Hollywood stronghold Pump Restaurant will end service on July 5, when the restaurant's lease expires, she confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the statement read.

An increase in rent is to blame for the restaurant's closing, the announcement reveals. "While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

The reality star and her husband Ken Todd recently opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris', which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Sin City.

