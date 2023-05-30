Lisa Rinna's Signature 'Do Was Sparked by a Breakup — and Her Infamous Lips Were Inspired by 'Beaches'



Lisa Rinna didn't always have her iconic look, but after getting the "coolest" haircut, she never looked back.



She opened up about her look in an interview with The Evening Standard's ES Magazine published in late May, where she also spilled about her signature lips and launching a beauty brand to "make money off of them."



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled to the publication that her beloved hairdo was a result of a breakup with a boyfriend at the beginning of her show business career.

"Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off, and I thought: 'Oh my God, that's the coolest thing I've ever seen.' I asked who cut her hair, and he came to my apartment. It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you changed your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked."

Gotham/WireImage

Another part of her signature look is her lips, which have faced just as much hate as praise for the actor-turned-reality star-turned-fashion icon. Rinna, though, doesn't care about what people think of her lips; she loves how she looks.

Her lip journey started without a plan, she told the outlet. "It was an absolutely stupid spur-of-the-moment thing with my girlfriend," she said, adding that thanks to the movie Beaches and its star Barbara Hershey, her inspiration was born.

"That's how it happened," she said.



Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rinna even joked that her infamous lips have "had their own career," so because of that, "we did something to make money off of them!" That was where Rinna Beauty came in.



The beauty brand launched in the middle of the pandemic, which made Rinna nervous. Because people were wearing masks, she told ES she was concerned that it would be tough to market her beauty products. But she needn't have worried.

"People just took to it," she said of her products, adding that next up is a global launch for fans everywhere can get lips just like hers.