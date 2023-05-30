Lisa Rinna's Signature 'Do Was Sparked by a Breakup — and Her Infamous Lips Were Inspired by 'Beaches'

Rinna opened up to 'The Evening Standard's' 'ES Magazine' about her iconic look

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 30, 2023 02:07 PM
Lisa Rinna
Photo:

Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic


Lisa Rinna didn't always have her iconic look, but after getting the "coolest" haircut, she never looked back.

She opened up about her look in an interview with The Evening Standard's ES Magazine published in late May, where she also spilled about her signature lips and launching a beauty brand to "make money off of them."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled to the publication that her beloved hairdo was a result of a breakup with a boyfriend at the beginning of her show business career.

"Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off, and I thought: 'Oh my God, that's the coolest thing I've ever seen.' I asked who cut her hair, and he came to my apartment. It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you changed your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked."

Lisa Rinna

Gotham/WireImage

Another part of her signature look is her lips, which have faced just as much hate as praise for the actor-turned-reality star-turned-fashion icon. Rinna, though, doesn't care about what people think of her lips; she loves how she looks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her lip journey started without a plan, she told the outlet. "It was an absolutely stupid spur-of-the-moment thing with my girlfriend," she said, adding that thanks to the movie Beaches and its star Barbara Hershey, her inspiration was born.

"That's how it happened," she said.

Lisa Rinna

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rinna even joked that her infamous lips have "had their own career," so because of that, "we did something to make money off of them!" That was where Rinna Beauty came in.

The beauty brand launched in the middle of the pandemic, which made Rinna nervous. Because people were wearing masks, she told ES she was concerned that it would be tough to market her beauty products. But she needn't have worried.

"People just took to it," she said of her products, adding that next up is a global launch for fans everywhere can get lips just like hers.

Related Articles
Devon Godchaux And Chanel Iman Get Engaged in Italy
Supermodel Chanel Iman and NFL Player Davon Godchaux are Engaged: ‘The Blessings Keep Pouring’
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Left 'RHOBH' After Alleged Death Threats and a Vision of Her Late Mother Lois
Peter King make up artist for the little mermaid
Melissa McCarthy’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Calls Ursula Backlash 'Ridiculous'
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Double Date with Her Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Billie Eilish Slams 'Women Hating' Critics Who Call Her a 'Sellout' for Embracing a More Feminine Style
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Andie MacDowell at Cannes
Andie MacDowell Commands Red Carpet — Rocking Gray Hair —During Cannes Film Festival Appearances
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
'The Little Mermaid' Hairstylist Spent 'at Least $150,000' on Halle Bailey's Ariel Hair
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha Says She Tells Her Daughter Her Job as a Model Is a ‘Talent Show’ (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish Instagram
Billie Eilish Gives a Rare — Cheeky! — Sneak Peek of the Dragon Tattoo on Her Hip
Maye Musk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Maye Musk on Aging as a Model: ‘I'm 75 and Doing Just Fine’ (Exclusive)
LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY
Lenny Kravitz's Mom 'Never Judged' His Style: 'She Just Loved'
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’