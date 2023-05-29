Lisa Rinna Reveals She Left 'RHOBH' After Alleged Death Threats and a Vision of Her Late Mother Lois

Nearly five months after announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has claimed her world became too “volatile” for her to enjoy being on the show.

“I didn’t want to live like that — I don’t think that’s healthy,” the Days of Our Lives alum said in an interview with The Evening Standard’s ES Magazine. “The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Rinna, 59, explained that the ways being on the reality show for eight seasons impacted her family also played a role in her decision to leave.

“I mean, we were getting death threats,” she said. “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!”

She added, “I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also shared that she had a vision of her late mother Lois — who died in 2021 at the age of 93 — that prompted her to make the difficult decision to end her time on RHOBH.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird,'" she acknowledged. "I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.'"

Before making her exit official, Rinna said she went to a psychic, who confirmed the message from Lois.

“I told a psychic and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,’” recalled Rinna. “I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”



When Rinna announced she was exiting the show, she shared a bittersweet message about leaving the “longest job I have held in my 35 year career.”

Bravo executive and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen later addressed Rinna's absence, saying he hoped it would be a temporary “pause” and that “she will come back” eventually.

He also called her extended run on RHOBH "a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years."

Cohen, 54, continued: "Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the gifs she's generated. I remember when [Diane Von Furstenberg] came out with a book, and I think she called it Own It. And ... I was like telling DVF, I was like, 'That's Lisa Rinna's thing.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed in full on Peacock.