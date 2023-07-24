Lisa Rinna, 60, Bares All for Cheeky Nude Mirror Selfie: ‘Celebrate It’

The star takes advice from beloved 'Schitt's Creek' character Moira Rose for Instagram pic

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 24, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Lisa Rinna attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week, Lisa Rinna Bares All for Cheeky Nude Mirror Selfie
Lisa Rinna. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image, Lisa Rina/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is taking beloved Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose’s advice to heart — and she has the picture to prove it. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted Sunday a nude selfie mirror on her Instagram Stories, with hearts symbols blocking out her naughty bits. 

“Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it,” Rinna captioned the post, referencing the character played by Catherine O’Hara. “OK Moira.”

Lisa Rinna Bares All for Cheeky Nude Mirror Selfie:
Lisa Rinna taking a selfie.

Lisa Rinna/Instagram


Another part of the caption reads “HAPPY SUNDAY,” accompanied by a smiley face emoji. 

Rinna was referencing a scene from the Schitt’s Creek second season episode, “Moira’s Nudes,” when Moira tells Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire): “Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, ‘Oh, I'm too spooky.’ Or, ‘Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.’ But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, ‘Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!’"

Moira adds in the same scene: “Oh, and make sure you submit those photos to the Internet. Otherwise, your own children will go looking for them one day and, tragically, they won't be there.”

The nude mirror selfie coincides with Rinna recently marking a major milestone in her life. On July 11, the star turned 60 years old. She, her husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle celebrated during a vacation at the Nobu Los Cabos resort in Mexico. 

To mark Rinna’s birthday at the time, Hamlin took to Instagram to share a snap of him and his wife in a tender hug. Meanwhile, younger daughter Amelia shared photos of herself and her mother from over the years, with one of the captions reading: “My best friend ever thank you for being you @lisarinna.” 

Additionally, Delilah posted an Instagram pic of her mom donning a black floppy hat, sunglasses and a bikini top with the caption: “It’s Lisas day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA. I love u.”

Rinna remains defiant when it comes to showcasing her curves and looks on social media, as was the case Friday when she also posted a clip of herself in a red and black latex suit for a Rinna Beauty shoot.

With Madonna’s “Human Nature” playing in the background, Rinna captioned the Instgaram post: “I’m not Sorry,” followed by a lips emoji. 

"I like to make people feel something,” Rinna told PEOPLE in April, “and that made people feel you either loved it or you hated it. And I just love that."

