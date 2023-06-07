Entertainment TV Lisa Rinna Cheers to Her Mother Lois on What Would’ve Been Her 95th Birthday: 'We Love and Miss You' Lisa Rinna's mom, Lois, died at 93 after suffering a stroke in November 2021 By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 05:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage Lisa Rinna is honoring her late mother on what would have been her 95th birthday. The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum reshared her younger daughter Amelia Gray's post of her mother holding a cocktail glass on her Instagram Story. “Drink in her hand, short glass! Cheers Lois we love and miss you!” she captioned the post. She also shared a photo of Louis and Amelia together, writing, “June 7 1928” with a set of angel wings. Lisa Rinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna Reflects on Sharing Her 'Grief Process' on 'RHOBH' After Mom Lois's Death: 'It's Not Easy' Alongside another throwback photo of her older daughter Delilah Belle, 24, putting makeup on her late grandmother’s face, she shared, “We miss you so much Nana.” Despite the somber milestone, Rinna was still working. She also posted a photo of herself on set, writing, “And so it begins…..on my Mom’s Birthday nonetheless!” In her own post, Amelia shared a carousel of photos of her grandma over the years. She captioned the photo, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Angel!!! ❤❤🕊” 'RHOBH' 's Lisa Rinna Pays Tribute to Mom Lois After Her Death: 'Strongest Person I've Ever Met' Lois died in November 2021 at 93. Shortly before her death, Rinna confirmed that her mother was "transitioning" after suffering a stroke. "Continuing, going back to the routine and to your obligations and work but you're not the same. You'll never be the same but you must do the same things that you were doing before ... because that's the way of living," Rinna later wrote on Instagram. "So as I try to do what I was doing, I'm doing it through different eyes and a different heart. Now off to sell lipstick and go kick some ass over there at RHOBH." Lisa Rinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna Slams 'RHOBH' for Not Properly Honoring Her Late Mom Lois: 'Shame on Everyone' In season 12 of RHOBH, Rinna — who left the series in January — broke down in tears while speaking to her fellow Housewives about Lois's death. "I'm trying to figure out how to live without my mom," she said. "I'm in a lot of pain, you guys. I'm doing the best I can." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She later criticized the Bravo series’ portrayal of her grief, sharing, "I got one episode of grace. That's it." "Lois deserved and deserves much more," she added. "Shame on everyone."