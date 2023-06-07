Lisa Rinna Cheers to Her Mother Lois on What Would’ve Been Her 95th Birthday: 'We Love and Miss You'

Lisa Rinna is honoring her late mother on what would have been her 95th birthday.

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum reshared her younger daughter Amelia Gray's post of her mother holding a cocktail glass on her Instagram Story.

“Drink in her hand, short glass! Cheers Lois we love and miss you!” she captioned the post.

She also shared a photo of Louis and Amelia together, writing, “June 7 1928” with a set of angel wings.

Alongside another throwback photo of her older daughter Delilah Belle, 24, putting makeup on her late grandmother’s face, she shared, “We miss you so much Nana.”

Despite the somber milestone, Rinna was still working. She also posted a photo of herself on set, writing, “And so it begins…..on my Mom’s Birthday nonetheless!”

In her own post, Amelia shared a carousel of photos of her grandma over the years. She captioned the photo, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Angel!!! ❤❤🕊”

Lois died in November 2021 at 93. Shortly before her death, Rinna confirmed that her mother was "transitioning" after suffering a stroke.

"Continuing, going back to the routine and to your obligations and work but you're not the same. You'll never be the same but you must do the same things that you were doing before ... because that's the way of living," Rinna later wrote on Instagram. "So as I try to do what I was doing, I'm doing it through different eyes and a different heart. Now off to sell lipstick and go kick some ass over there at RHOBH."

In season 12 of RHOBH, Rinna — who left the series in January — broke down in tears while speaking to her fellow Housewives about Lois's death.

"I'm trying to figure out how to live without my mom," she said. "I'm in a lot of pain, you guys. I'm doing the best I can."

She later criticized the Bravo series’ portrayal of her grief, sharing, "I got one episode of grace. That's it."

"Lois deserved and deserves much more," she added. "Shame on everyone."

