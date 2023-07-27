Lisa Rinna Calls 'Days of Our Lives' Set 'Disgusting' After Misconduct Investigation Concludes

'Days of Our Lives' recently conducted an internal investigation into alleged misconduct by director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr

By
Published on July 27, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Lisa Rinna attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 16, 2023
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lisa Rinna is speaking out about what she saw as inappropriate behavior on set when she returned to Days of Our Lives in 2021.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleged uncomfortable conditions on set as the series undergoes an investigation into misconduct by director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna, 60, wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, which was reported by Entertainment Weekly. "It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

Rinna — who played Billie Reed between 1992 and 1995 before reprising the role in Peacock's Day of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2021 — added, “I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there. I went to the producer, I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Deadline first reported Alarr was the subject of a nine-week investigation after allegations that he'd “bullied” actors off the show and that “women had been disproportionately impacted by [layoffs in March] and were not receiving equal pay on the show.”

Alarr has also been accused of forcing two women to kiss without their consent and engaging in other inappropriate workplace behaviors. 

The inquiry concluded, and Days of Our Lives' production company issued this statement to EW: "After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. 

