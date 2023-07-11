Lisa Rinna Celebrates 60th Birthday with a Lavish Family Vacation in Mexico

Husband Harry Hamlin and their children send birthday greetings to the family matriarch via Instagram

Published on July 11, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Lisa Rinna 60th Birthday
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin marking Lisa's 60th birthday. Photo:

Lisa Rinna/Instagram, Harry Hamlin/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is marking a major milestone in her life with a stunning family vacation!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum turned 60 on Tuesday and is celebrating with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, at the celeb-favorite Nobu Los Cabos resort in Mexico. 

The family decamped to the relatively new luxury resort, which has welcomed stars like Eva Longoria, Taraji P Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Busy Philipps, since it first opened in 2019. Among the hotel's owners are chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who is behind the sushi restaurants of the same name, and Robert De Niro.

Rinna and her daughters shared a few snaps of their stay including, stretches of white sand dotted with lounge chairs, some tasty food and even a shared birthday shot!


On Rinna’s big day, Hamlin shared a photo of himself and his longtime love in a tender hug on his Instagram.

Delilah also paid tribute, posting an Instagram snap of her mom wearing a black floppy hat, sunglasses and a bikini top with the caption: “It’s Lisas day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA. I love u.”

Not to be outdone, younger daughter Amelia shared photos of herself and her mom from over the years, with one of the captions reading: “My best friend ever thank you for being you @lisarinna.” 

Of course, Rinna got in on the act as well when she posted a pic on Instagram showing herself and Hamlin taking a selfie while sporting sunglasses. 

Last month, Rinna paid tribute to her mother on what would’ve been her 95th birthday. She reshared Amelia's post of her mother holding a cocktail glass on her Instagram Story.

“Drink in her hand, short glass! Cheers Lois we love and miss you!” she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Rinna left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement at the time.  "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

She later told PEOPLE about the amount of support she received after leaving the series. "I didn't expect that, I really didn't," shared Rinna. "That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like, 'Thank God we got her fired' — and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love."

