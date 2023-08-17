Cindy Crawford and Lisa Rinna Vacation on Private Island in the Hamptons of Canada

Lisa Rinna and Cindy Crawford had some fun during a Canadian vacation with friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, shared a photo posing with the former super model and two other friends on a dock in Muskoka, Canada, where Crawford owns a lakeside home.

In the snap, Rinna posed in a black dress with a matching black sweater and fuzzy slip-on shoes alongside their friends, while Crawford donned a navy button-down shirt with white shorts and beige, furry moccasins.

“Bad Bitches to the left. Money Bitches to the right. You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night. 🤗,” Rinna captioned the post while also tagging “queensofthelake.” She added several emojis including a canoe, pie, dancing woman and Canadian flag.

Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford photographed alongside Lisa Rinna on a dock in Muskoka, Canada.

lisa rinna/Instagram

Rinna posted several more photos of her lakeside vacation over the past week, including a shot of her in a black one-piece swimsuit with a woven hat and some snaps on a boat along the lake. She also shared a sunset view from a balcony overlooking the lake and a photo of a homemade blueberry pie.

While vacationing, the actress filmed multiple TikTok videos, including one in which she danced carefree to Wham’s “Everything She Wants” in orange sweatpants and a green long-sleeved shirt.

Crawford, 57, posted her own photos of the retreat on Instagram, showing a glimpse of herself in a hot tub looking out over the lake, as well as a view of a nearby dock. She captioned the photos, “Lake life 🛶.”

Crawford and husband Rande Gerber built a summer home on a seven-acre plot in Muskoka in 2008, per Vogue.

“You’re the real you up here,” Crawford explained to the outlet in 2015. “You never have your game face on, your party face. When you’re getting dragged behind a boat on an inner tube, it’s hard to have much of a facade.”

Crawford’s family has spent several summers on the private island in Muskoka, playing water sports, rowing in canoes, fishing and wake surfing.

She isn’t the only star who frequents the Canadian hot spot. Muskoka, which Travel + Leisure dubbed the “Hamptons of the North,” also saw David and Victoria Beckham as celebrity visitors in early August.

