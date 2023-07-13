Lisa Marie Presley Had 'Longterm Complication' from Bariatric Surgery, Was 'Feverish for Months': Coroner

A newly completed autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE offers insight into the circumstances surrounding 54-year-old singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's death.

The report stated on Thursday that Presley’s death in January was caused by a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction," which developed after she underwent bariatric surgery several years ago. As noted on the report, the obstruction was in the form of strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after her weight-loss surgery.

"This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery," notes Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Juan Carrillo.



According to the report, the singer and only child of Elvis Presley was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas by her ex-husband — reportedly Danny Keough — and died hours later after being hospitalized on Jan. 12.

Presley was feeling ill and had complaints of abdominal pain that morning; her ex-husband took her children to school that morning, and when he returned, he found Presley in cardiac arrest, notes the report.

The report also reveals that while in the emergency room, Presley had life-threatening heart rhythms and a temporary pacemaker implanted; she was admitted to the ICU for further management, but a scan revealed that she had already suffered a severe anoxic brain injury; and her condition dramatically declined at 4:48 p.m. when she went into cardiac arrest before she was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

Carrillo specified in the report that Presley had a "distended abdomen for years." He also noted that she "did not seek medical attention" despite "abdominal pain for the past few months" before entering the hospital. Presley also had severe metabolic acidosis, a buildup of acid in the body due to kidney disease or failure.

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley with baby daughter Riley. Cesare Bonazza/Contour by Getty

Presley — who had a history of issues with blood sugar and blood pressure, along with depression, anxiety and history of stroke (referred to as a cerebral vascular accident in the report) — also complained of feeling feverish, nauseated and vomited for months leading up to her death, according to the report.

The toxicology results concluded that levels of oxycodone remained in Presley's blood at the time of death. Months prior, she had another cosmetic surgery and was prescribed medicine for the pain; she later developed an infection and was admitted to the Los Angeles Robles Hospital, states the report.



Quetiapine metabolite, an antidepressant along with norbuprenorphine and buprenorphine, which treats opioid addiction, was also present in her system but did not contribute to her actual death, the coroner concluded.

"The decedent had a history of overmedicating; she was known to forget she had taken her medications and would take them again," the report reads. "She had a history of alcohol abuse and illicit drug use in the past. She had reportedly been clean from both since 2015. She smoked approximately 1 pack of cigarettes daily."

Just days before her shocking death, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in January. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father's footsteps as a musician and released three albums over the course of her career: 2003's To Whom It May Concern, which went on to become gold-certified for over 500,000 units sold in the United States, as well as 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace.

Lisa Marie Presley performing. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As a philanthropist, Presley — who was married four times — oversaw the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which benefits homeless families and offers rent-free housing and daycare for children. She also worked with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Katrina and the Dream Factory, which benefits children with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities.

Presley was laid to rest and buried next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

The months following Lisa Marie's death had been fraught with tension within her immediate family as Priscilla attempted to wrangle control of the late star's trust — which friends say she wanted in the hands of daughter Riley Keough.

A settlement was reached in June, with Riley becoming the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate and the actress paying Priscilla $1 million as well as $400K in legal fees to settle the family trust suit.

