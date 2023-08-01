Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Home Has Found a Buyer Just Days After Being Listed for Sale for $4.6M

Lisa Marie Presley’s house, where she lived until she died in January, has found a buyer, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Calabasas, Calif. home, which was listed for $4.6 million with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams on Friday, is now in escrow.

The property hit the market nearly seven months after Presley’s death at age 54 from small bowel obstruction.

The French Chateau-style house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located near the highest point of Mont Calabasas Estates, which is a celebrity-favorite, guard-gated community, per the listing.

Rounding out to 7,440 square feet, the property boasts beautiful views of the rolling hills and is located on a cul-de-sac.

The newly renovated spot features several entertaining spaces, including a home theater, a chef’s kitchen and a bonus room with a bar and fireplace. Along with a pool, the backyard includes a hot tub and grill.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The home’s primary bedroom has his and her large walk-in closets and an adjoining yoga or dressing room. Rounding out the lavish amenities is a three-car garage that is fashioned with an auto lift that can hold a fourth car.



Eric Charbonneau/Invision/Shutterstock

The news of the home hitting the market comes a few months after Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, and her mother, Priscilla Presley, reached an agreement over their late loved one’s estate.

Keough, 34, petitioned the court to approve May’s settlement agreement in documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star — who will be the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood — will also safeguard and invest the money “in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee,” according to the actress's lawyer Justin Gold.

Priscilla, meanwhile, will be Trustee of the sub-trust of her son (and Lisa Marie’s half-brother) Navarone Garibaldi, who will be granted 1/9 of the Trust, the documents reportedly state. The rest will be split among Riley, Finley and Harper, and Priscilla will also receive a one-time, lump sum payment from the Trust for an undisclosed amount.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Legal counsel for Priscilla and Keough reached an agreement over Lisa Marie’s trust in May, and Priscilla said at the time that the “Presley family is stronger than ever.”

The trust — which includes Elvis Presley’s beloved Graceland property and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) — had previously listed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees.

