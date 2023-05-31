Lisa Ling Joins CBS News to Deliver More of Her Trademark ‘Human-Centered Reporting’ (Exclusive)

The award-winning journalist starts as a contributor this summer

By JP Mangalindan
Published on May 31, 2023 08:00 AM
Lisa Ling for CBS NEWS
Photo:

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lisa Ling is embarking on a new adventure.

The longtime journalist is bringing her reporting prowess to CBS News as a contributor starting this summer, where she’ll cover a wide range of topics across CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

"Over the years, there have been so many stories that I've come across that may not have warranted a whole long-form hour," she tells PEOPLE. "And so the opportunity to get to do these shorter pieces is really exciting because you know, the people I'm wanting to feature, their stories are as worthy of telling regardless of however long we have to be able to tell the story.”

Expect technology’s sweeping impact on humanity to be one theme Ling dives into. Technological innovation continues to accelerate at a breakneck pace, with artificial intelligence being explored to create art, music, even potentially write TV and films — an issue at the very core of the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

“It sounds like a very big broad topic, but I think it will allow me to really kind of hone in on so many of the sort of micro issues around this area: technology's impact on the behavioral health of kids on our workforce, on the future of entertainment and media.”   

Ling’s move to CBS News comes five months after CNN aired the final two episodes of This is Life with Lisa Ling, which was a casualty of the cable news network’s broader budget cuts. Over the course of nine seasons, the documentary series explored topics like the shifting boundaries around modern love, America’s epidemic of alcoholism and mental illness in Ling’s hometown of Los Angeles. The journalist also trekked across the U.S. for the HBO Max original series Take Out, where she examined different Asian American communities and cuisines.

Lisa Ling

David Livingston/Getty

Ling has also covered the civil war in Afghanistan for Channel One News, where she got her start, before landing a coveted spot as a co-host on The View. She traveled to North Korea as a National Geographic correspondent to crack open the country’s closed, authoritarian society. As a host and executive producer for the OWN show Our America, Ling challenged viewers to understand different perspectives by exposing the lives of people in different communities.  

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” she says. “I consider my work to be quite experiential in nature. … It’s never been more important to have this kind of really human-centered reporting.”

Lisa Ling for CBS NEWS

Sonja Flemming/CBS

At CBS News, Ling will be encouraged to deliver more of her trademark reportage.

“Lisa delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers,” CBS News president and co-head of CBS Khemlani said in a statement. “It gives her and us a chance to communicate the pulse of the country and the world in a more experiential way."

The historic significance of CBS News, which has won numerous awards over the decades for its journalism isn't lost on Ling.

“This is the home of [Walter] Cronkite and where Connie Chung anchored the evening news,” she explains. “So to me, it’s an honor to be able to carry on the mantle."

