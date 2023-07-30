Lisa Hochstein Reacts to Estranged Husband Lenny’s Engagement News: ‘Congrats to My Current Husband and His Mistress’

Lisa Hochstein is giving her two cents on estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s engagement.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 41, took to social media to react to Lenny, 57 — with whom she is currently locked in a “ugly and really nasty” divorce — popping the question to model Katharina Mazepa.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday following the Saturday announcement.

The reality star also shared a post from AllAboutTRH — a podcast dedicated to “updating you with all the latest on everything Real Housewives & Bravo TV” — that highlighted a pointed comment from her estranged mother-in-law Marina Hochstein.

Lisa Hochstein calls out estranged husband Lenny Hochstein and his fiancée, model Katharina Mazepa, on her Instagram Story. Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

On Lenny’s post celebrating his engagement to Mazepa, 27, Marina took a verbal jab at Lisa, saying, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations ❤️.”

Alongside AllAboutTRH’s post condemning the comment, Lisa wrote, “What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Meyer also chimed in on the post about Marina’s comment, writing, “This just keeps getting worse. Gross.”

Lisa Hochstein calls out mother-in-law Marina Hochstein's comments about her son's engagement. Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

Lisa’s public callout of Lenny, Mazepa and his mother comes a year after the plastic surgeon filed for divorce from her after over a decade of marriage.

The estranged couple shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

Marina was supportive of Lisa when she and Lenny first split, criticizing her son on season 5 of RHOM. As the season progressed, however, Lisa revealed that her mother-in-law had changed her tune.

“She definitely was on my side in the beginning,” she said on a December 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Today, you know, it’s her only son, so she’s more on his side.”

“And it’s expected,” she added.

Days after the Hochsteins announced their split in May 2022, Lenny went public with his romance with now-fiancée Mazepa, sparking rumors of infidelity. The surgeon insisted, however, that he was never unfaithful to Lisa.

"I'm not going to deny there was someone I was interested in pursuing. But I did pursue her after, not before," Lenny told PEOPLE last December. "I had a friendship relationship with someone I thought was very special. But nothing became physical [until] after I told Lisa I wanted a divorce."

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein, who announced their split in May 2022. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Lisa is now dating businessman Jody Glidden, who she called “a great guy” and “super supportive” in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“[He] has empathy, he cares," she told ET, adding that he "wants to motivate me to do better, be my best.”

The RHOM star added that these qualities are “things that I'm not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

