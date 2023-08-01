Lisa Hochstein Poses with Boyfriend Jody After Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement: 'My Heart'

Lisa Hochstein is basking in the love of her new boyfriend.

The Real Housewives of Miami shared a glimpse into her romantic date night in Paris with her new beau Jody, just days after her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein, announced his engagement. "mon coeur," Lisa, 40, captioned the pic, which translates to "my heart."

On Saturday, Lenny announced his engagement to Katharina Mazepa in a joint Instagram post. "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾," Mazepa captioned the post, which featured a series of pics from the proposal.

That same day, Lisa shadily responded to the engagement news on her Instagram Story. "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement," she wrote.

It’s no secret that Lisa and Lenny’s ongoing divorce is "messy" — in the words of Lisa. It was Lenny, 57, who filed for divorce in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage.

Getty

"We haven't gotten to discussions of custody, support — none of that," Lisa — who shares children Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, with Lenny — previously told PEOPLE. "But it's bad. Every day, I can feel the anger and hate between Lenny and I growing on both sides. It just gets worse and worse, which worries me because I don't know how we'll ever find peace if it stays like this."

She added, "He's done so many horrible things to me — too much has been said and too much has been done — that any chance of a reconciling is gone in my mind. I have no hopes of getting back together. That ship has sailed."

Lenny found love quickly after filing for divorce. In May of last year, news of Lenny’s new relationship bubbled to the surface as the divorce did. However, Lenny told PEOPLE: "Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

Mazepa later claimed that Lisa spun a "false narrative" about her having an extramarital affair with Lenny.

"It is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship," she previously told E! News. "How can [Lisa] have had 'no idea' about us going out together when she had time to directly threaten me and [my] home with statements like 'you are going to pay' [and] 'I will destroy you'?"

But Lisa denied Mazepa's allegations, telling PEOPLE, "This is just another attempt at a woman who is a self-admitted home wrecker to further try to stay relevant. Hopefully her 15 minutes will be up soon."

