Lionel Richie Shares Sweet Throwback Photos to Wish Daughter Sofia Richie Happy Birthday

“‘Today is the day’," Lionel Richie posted alongside the images on his Instagram

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 08:28AM EDT
Lionel Richie posts a throwback photo of daughter Sofia on his instagram
Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie . Photo:

Lionel Richie Instagram

Lionel Richie is celebrating his daughter Sofia Richie Grainge.

The model celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday and her father Lionel, 74, and sister Nicole Richie were among many friends and family to celebrate.

“Today is the day @sofiarichiegrange,” the “Hello” singer wrote alongside a birthday cake and laughing face emoji as he shared throwback pictures of Sofia on his Instagram Story — including a photo of a baby Sofia pouting to the camera beside a table. 

A second photo showed a slightly older Sofia smiling at the camera and cuddling her dad in a sweet family moment.

Lionel Richie posts a throwback photo of daughter Sofia on his instagram
Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie.

Lionel Richie Instagram

Nicole, 41, also gave her sister some birthday love on Thursday by sharing a humorous video of her on her Instagram story. In the clip, Nicole can be seen hitting an excited Sofia on the head with a balloon. Appearing to be in great spirits, Sofia then jumps around the room in a shiny leather jacket and a pair of chunky loafers.

“I love you @sofiarichiegrange,” Nicole added as she shared another throwback snap of her carrying a little Sofia on her back.

Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie.

Nicole Richie instagram

Lionel shares Sofia and her older brother Miles Brockman, 29, with his former wife, Diane. He also adopted Nicole as a 9-year-old during his previous marriage to first wife Brenda Harvey.

Sharing pictures of Sofia and Nicole, Paris Hilton also wished her “sis” a Happy Birthday on Thursday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sis @SofiaRichieGrainge,” Hilton, 42, wrote on Instagram.💖So many amazing & fun memories together! 👯‍♀️ Can’t wait to make more! Love you forever🥰 Wishing you all the love & happiness in the world and can’t wait to see you soon!.💓”

"These photos 🥹🥹🥹 I love us," Sofia commented. "I love you so much."

In April, Sofia exchanged vows with her music executive husband, Elliot Grange, in a star-studded ceremony at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France.

Sofia wore three custom Chanel bridal gowns for the nuptials, which also featured performances by Good Charlotte and her dad, Lionel. The happy couple also took the extravagant step of cutting their wedding cake with a saber!

"We recapped the night and ordered big bowls of pasta along with every French food you could imagine," Richie told Vogue after the wedding. "We just sat around recapping until the morning. It was great!"

