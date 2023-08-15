Lionel Richie Apologizes for Canceling Concert an Hour After the Start Time: 'I Tried to Bribe the Pilot'

The singer's Saturday concert at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to weather conditions

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 06:10PM EDT
Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Lionel Richie. Photo:

Jeremychanphotography/Getty 

Lionel Richie was flying high once he was finally able to perform on Monday night after he had a last-minute concert cancellation over the weekend. 

On Saturday, Richie, 74, postponed his New York City show with Earth, Wind, and Fire at Madison Square Garden one hour after it was supposed to begin. Then during the rescheduled show on Monday night, the music industry veteran apologized “a thousand times” for making the change.  

In footage captured by fans, the Grammy winner said that the cancellation was due to weather conditions and promised the crowd — some of whom he recognized were unhappy after the weekend debacle — that he tried his hardest to make it to the show.

"I had two 'no's to come at the same time,” Richie said. “And when those two decided it's a no — when God says no and when the pilot says no, the answer …" He joked, "I tried to bribe the pilot.”

"And the pilot said, ‘I do want to see my wife tomorrow.’ So tonight we are going to make up for that. I apologize for that a thousand times.” 

Originally, the “Endless Love” singer posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) to let the 20,000 fans know that he wasn’t going to be able to make it to MSG.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” he wrote. “I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

The “Hello” singer is currently on the joint headlining Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. 

Their tour stop in Connecticut, which was supposed to be on Monday, has also been rescheduled for Wednesday. The Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater concert was supposed to feature a pre-show Q&A with New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, but Jeter will no longer be able to appear, per The Connecticut Post

Richie celebrated his daughter Sofia Richie Grainge’s marriage to music executive Elliot Grainge in April by walking her down the aisle at the lavish ceremony in the South of France.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, in an interview with Town & Country the model, 24, gushed about how much of a “role model” her father has been to her. 

“He handles it with such grace,” she said of how he handles being in the spotlight. “He embraces everyone who comes up to him. He’s appreciative, he’s thankful.”

She continued, “He’s taught me to never have that ‘Oh God, not today’ attitude. He’s another level of megastar, and my whole life I’ve watched him. I’ve never seen him say no to a picture. I’ve never seen him be rude to anyone who walks up to him on the street.” 

The American Idol judge also recently spoke to PEOPLE about launch of his fragrance Easy Like Sunday Morning on HSN, and even shared some of the best advice he’s ever received. He said, “When they always say stress free, a doctor gave me the greatest advice one day about stress. He said, the day you're stress and pain free, you're dead. So it's how you navigate your stress.” 

Related Articles
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'
Inglewood, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Caught in Passionate PDA at Drake Concert.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Off Rare PDA at Drake's Concert
Lionel Richie (L) and Sofia Richie attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie Praises 'Role Model' Dad Lionel Richie for Teaching Her How to Handle Fame with 'Such Grace'
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Keke Palmer, Usher
Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab 'Boyfriend' amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson
Beyonce and Tina Knowles attend the after party following Jay-Z's concert at Carnegie Hall
Tina Knowles Has Responded to the Wild Rumor About Beyoncé's Personal Tour Toilet Seats
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby
Jamie Foxx and Clarence Avant attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Clarence Avant, 'Godfather of Black Entertainment,' Remembered as a 'Visionary and a Transcendent Spirit'
Drake and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s Concert and Recites ‘Search & Rescue’ Sample in the Crowd – Watch
Joey King, Taylor Swift, I Can See You, Music video, stills
Joey King Was 'So Honored' to Be in Another Taylor Swift Video After Her 'Formative' Appearance in 'Mean' (Exclusive)
Drake Bobbi Althoff
Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s Viral Interview Removed as They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram
August 14, 2023, New York, NY: Today Rolling Stone released its September issue, featuring Colombian star Karol G coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.
Karol G 'Couldn't Eat, Couldn't Sleep' Two Weeks Before Her Album 'Mañana Será Bonito' Came Out
Michael BublÃ© Posed as a BublÃ© âSuperfanâ While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!
Michael Bublé Posed as a Bublé 'Superfan' While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!