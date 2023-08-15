Lionel Richie Apologizes for Canceling Concert an Hour After the Start Time: 'I Tried to Bribe the Pilot'

Lionel Richie was flying high once he was finally able to perform on Monday night after he had a last-minute concert cancellation over the weekend.

On Saturday, Richie, 74, postponed his New York City show with Earth, Wind, and Fire at Madison Square Garden one hour after it was supposed to begin. Then during the rescheduled show on Monday night, the music industry veteran apologized “a thousand times” for making the change.

In footage captured by fans, the Grammy winner said that the cancellation was due to weather conditions and promised the crowd — some of whom he recognized were unhappy after the weekend debacle — that he tried his hardest to make it to the show.

"I had two 'no's to come at the same time,” Richie said. “And when those two decided it's a no — when God says no and when the pilot says no, the answer …" He joked, "I tried to bribe the pilot.”

"And the pilot said, ‘I do want to see my wife tomorrow.’ So tonight we are going to make up for that. I apologize for that a thousand times.”

Originally, the “Endless Love” singer posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) to let the 20,000 fans know that he wasn’t going to be able to make it to MSG.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” he wrote. “I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

The “Hello” singer is currently on the joint headlining Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Their tour stop in Connecticut, which was supposed to be on Monday, has also been rescheduled for Wednesday. The Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater concert was supposed to feature a pre-show Q&A with New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, but Jeter will no longer be able to appear, per The Connecticut Post.

Richie celebrated his daughter Sofia Richie Grainge’s marriage to music executive Elliot Grainge in April by walking her down the aisle at the lavish ceremony in the South of France.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, in an interview with Town & Country the model, 24, gushed about how much of a “role model” her father has been to her.



“He handles it with such grace,” she said of how he handles being in the spotlight. “He embraces everyone who comes up to him. He’s appreciative, he’s thankful.”

She continued, “He’s taught me to never have that ‘Oh God, not today’ attitude. He’s another level of megastar, and my whole life I’ve watched him. I’ve never seen him say no to a picture. I’ve never seen him be rude to anyone who walks up to him on the street.”

The American Idol judge also recently spoke to PEOPLE about launch of his fragrance Easy Like Sunday Morning on HSN, and even shared some of the best advice he’s ever received. He said, “When they always say stress free, a doctor gave me the greatest advice one day about stress. He said, the day you're stress and pain free, you're dead. So it's how you navigate your stress.”