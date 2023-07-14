Lionel Messi Spotted Grocery Shopping at Florida Publix Before Making MLS Debut with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is taking in Miami’s sites! All of them.



Just days after the Argentinian soccer star arrived in the United States to join his new team, Inter Miami, Messi was spotted shopping at a local Publix.

The 36-year-old World Cup winner was seen walking the aisles with a cart full of groceries, much to the delight of fans — a number of whom stopped to grab selfies with the soccer star.

“So where will he be tomorrow night, a nearby Walmart?” one Twitter user joked. “I would camp outside that store every week because he will run out of milk for sure.”

Lionel Messi. Adidas/MEGA

Messi left his Paris squad after two seasons to join Miami in the U.S.-based Major League Soccer league. His signing is arguably the biggest in the league’s history, alongside Inter Miami FC’s co-owner David Beckham, who joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

The Argentinian-born forward, regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, long played for Barcelona in the Spanish league, La Liga, before joining Paris in 2021 with fellow stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He made his professional debut with Barcelona when he was 16 years old, going on to score 834 goals throughout his club and international career thus far. He’s twice been named FIFA’s top men’s player of the year and led Argentina to its third World Cup last year, earning the tournament’s “Golden Ball” MVP award.



Lionel Messi. STRINGER/AFP via Getty

Messi announced in June that he decided to come to the U.S. to join Inter Miami in order to “to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more.”



“Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always,” he said. “But in a calmer way."

Miami is no stranger to Messi, though. The iconic forward bought a home in the city in 2021, and frequently vacations there with his family, according to CBS Sports.

Messi is set to make his debut for his new team on July 21, according to ESPN.