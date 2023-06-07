Lionel Messi Confirms He's Signing with MLS Team Inter Miami 'to Live Football in Another Way'

Lionel Messi is taking his talents to South Beach.



The 35-year-old soccer superstar is set to move stateside to play with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, he confirmed Wednesday in an interview with Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport, ESPN reported.

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami," Messi said. "I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there."

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he had played for two seasons after playing his entire previous career in Barcelona, is expiring and the Miami team — whose co-owner is David Beckham — is set to land the Argentine legend, Italian football writer Fabrizio Romano reported.



According to The Athletic, Messi is not considering playing in Saudi Arabia — where Cristiano Ronaldo now plays — but he had been mulling going back to Barcelona.



A source told the outlet that Messi could make his U.S. debut in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.



The offer extended by MLS reportedly includes profit sharing opportunities for Messi from Adidas and Apple, where Messi could stand to capitalize on Apple TV+ revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass, per The Athletic.

For Messi, captain of the World Cup-winning Argentina national team, the move would make sense.

The iconic forward bought a home in Miami in 2021, and frequently vacations there with his family, CBS Sports reports.

After winning his first World Cup in January, the legend clarified that he wouldn’t retire from international soccer.

Speaking to TyC Sports after the team's win, Messi explained, "I won the Copa America and the World Cup quickly. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion."

