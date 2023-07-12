Lionel Messi is already making his mark in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the international soccer icon — who is preparing to sign with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami — collaborated with Hard Rock on a new menu item. Titled “Made For You by Leo Messi,” the sandwich is now available at participating Hard Rock Cafés and Hotels.

Using the milanese approach, the Messi Chicken Sandwich features thinly pounded chicken cutlets, reminiscent of one of Messi’s favorite Argentinian dishes growing up. It's topped with melted provolone cheese, an herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes.

“I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am,” Messi said in a statement.

Lionel Messi. Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Skewering the sandwich is a small toothpick flag sporting a QR code. When diners scan the code, they receive a special message from Messi himself. That platform also leads to trivia games, online shopping and more.

This isn’t Messi’s first collaboration with Hard Rock. Back in 2022, the hospitality chain launched their “​​LIVE GREATNESS” campaign, featuring a Messi Burger. That burger’s tenure was later extended to celebrate Messi’s first global quadrennial tournament win.

The Messi Chicken Sandwich. Hard Rock Cafe

In June, the soccer pro revealed that he would be playing with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, officially leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He is set to be unveiled by the club in a ceremony on Sunday in South Florida.

After moving to the U.S. with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three kids, Messi said, "We are happy with the decision we made," he told the Argentina TV show, Llave a la eternidad, according to ESPN. "Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change,"