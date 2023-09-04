Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Tackles Fan on the Soccer Pitch Mid-Game — Watch the Video

Yassine Chueko leapt into action during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami against the Los Angeles FC in the second half of a Major League Soccer match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 3, 2023
Photo:

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard isn’t messing around!

The soccer superstar’s personal security detail, Yassine Chueko, leapt into action when a fan ran onto the pitch and towards Messi during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday.

While Chueko normally stays along the sidelines, keeping a close eye on the 36-year-old icon, he ran after the man and intercepted him once they both reached Messi.

In a video of the incident, the bodyguard put his forearm around the interloper’s neck and pulled him away from the Argentine athlete.

Chueko is an ex-U.S. Navy SEAL, a boxer and a martial arts and taekwondo expert, according to EuroFoot.

The bodyguard was hired at the suggestion of Inter Miami club president David Beckham, Sports Illustrated’s FanNation reports.

At Sunday’s game, Messi proved to be a draw for an array of stars as well.

Among the celebrities tracking Messi — and cheering him on — were Prince Harry, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, rapper Tyga and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom went viral for her shocked reaction to LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy denying Messi a goal with a close-range save

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Messi and his teammates went on to clinch a 3-1 win against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.

Related Articles
Harry, second from right, Duke of Sussex, watches along with Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg, left, during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami
Prince Harry Watches Lionel Messi Play Soccer at Star-Studded Game in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Inter Miami watching John McCarthy deny Lionel Messi MLS twitter 09 03 23
Selena Gomez Has Wide-Eyed Reaction to Lionel Messi During Inter Miami Soccer Game: ‘Mood’
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction — See the Photos!
Simone Biles Posts Adorable Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens : 'Back Together Again'
Simone Biles Posts Romantic Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Back Together Again'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Michelle Wie West Designs Necklace with Proceeds Going to Maui Wildfires
Michelle Wie West Designs 'Resilience' Bracelet for Maui Relief Fund: 'Hit Super Close to Home' (Exclusive)
Embattled Soccer Presidentâs Mother Released From Hospital Following Hunger Strike, As Backlash Continues Over Unwanted Kiss
Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Released from Hospital Following Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire From Hockey Due to Stick to Face: ‘My Eye Injury is Too Severe’
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’