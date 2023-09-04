Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Tackles Fan on the Soccer Pitch Mid-Game — Watch the Video

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard isn’t messing around!

The soccer superstar’s personal security detail, Yassine Chueko, leapt into action when a fan ran onto the pitch and towards Messi during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday.

While Chueko normally stays along the sidelines, keeping a close eye on the 36-year-old icon, he ran after the man and intercepted him once they both reached Messi.

In a video of the incident, the bodyguard put his forearm around the interloper’s neck and pulled him away from the Argentine athlete.

Chueko is an ex-U.S. Navy SEAL, a boxer and a martial arts and taekwondo expert, according to EuroFoot.

The bodyguard was hired at the suggestion of Inter Miami club president David Beckham, Sports Illustrated’s FanNation reports.

At Sunday’s game, Messi proved to be a draw for an array of stars as well.

Among the celebrities tracking Messi — and cheering him on — were Prince Harry, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, rapper Tyga and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom went viral for her shocked reaction to LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy denying Messi a goal with a close-range save.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Messi and his teammates went on to clinch a 3-1 win against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.

