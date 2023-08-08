9 Linen Pants on Amazon That Are Colorful, Breathable, and Stylish — Up to 68% Off

Prices start at just $23

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on August 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Fashion Roundup Under $50: Seasonal Pants Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

As we hit the month of August, we’re beginning to approach that transitional time of year where you might throw on a sweatshirt at night or don a pair of pants to keep you warm on a brisk morning walk. And while it’s certainly still summer, you may be looking for some transitional pieces that are sure to get you through the next few weeks. 

Consider opting for some linen pants, which are breathable enough to keep you cool during a sweaty day. There’s also enough fabric to keep you warm if the temperature drops — so you’re not left shivering if you’re dining al fresco. Luckily, Amazon is packed with tons of linen pants that are perfect for the occasion, with prices up to 68 percent off. Right now, you can scoop up tons of styles and colors of the popular look — and prices are all under $50. 

Read on to shop linen pants that are on sale at Amazon. 

The Best Deals on Linen Pants at Amazon

Chartou Wide-Leg Linen Pants in White, $27 (Save $6)

Amazon CHARTOU Women's Summer Drawstring Waist Wide Leg Loose Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Start by snapping up these wide-leg linen pants that have been marked down to just $27. The pants are made from a blend of cotton and linen that’s super soft and skin-friendly. The pants are complete with a drawstring closure and a loose fit, and they hit right at the ankles. You can toss them on for just about any occasion, whether you’re heading to the beach or dashing out to run errands. Plus, they’re available in a range of solid colors in sizes XS-XXL. 

The linen pants have picked up hundreds of perfect ratings, with users calling them the “best summer pants” and adding that they feel “very European.” Another five-star reviewer noted: “They are great for lounging in but also can be dolled up with a nice shirt and sandals.”  

Vansha Wide-Leg Linen Trousers in Khaki, $31 (Save 38%)

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Those looking for something a little more versatile should consider the Vansha Wide-Leg Linen Trousers which are up to 68 percent off in some colors and sizes. These pants are made from a blend of cotton and linen and designed with a smocked waist. They’re super breathable and soft, making them perfect to slip into for late summer and early fall. Plus, shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, such as purple and cream, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. 

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given these linen pants a five-star rating, with many adding that they “fit perfectly.” One customer put it simply, writing, “They’re so comfortable and I got lots of compliments.”   

Evaless Linen Pants in Khaki, $27 with Coupon (Save 25%)

Amazon EVALESS Linen Pants for Women Casual Elastic High Waisted Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Loose Flowy Button Up Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Need a pair of linen pants for the office? The Evaless Linen Pants are sure to fit the bill. Blended from a mix of viscose and linen, these pants have a button closure, wide legs, a high waist with pleats, and pockets that are big enough to fit a phone and other smaller items. Pair the pants with a blouse or T-shirt and you’ll be ready to roll into the office. Shoppers can select from a few colors in sizes S-XL. 

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the linen pants, with reviewers explaining that they’re “very fashionable” and “perfect for thick thighs.” 

Keep reading to check out more linen pants that are on sale at Amazon right now, then make sure to head to checkout quickly because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last much longer. 

Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Pants in Ecru/White Stripe, $30 

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Ecru

Amazon

Prinbara Linen Palazzo Pants in Navy Blue, $22 with Coupon

Amazon Prinbara Women Linen Palazzo Pants Summer Boho Wide Leg High Waist Pant Casual Lounge Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

Redmore High-Waisted Linen Pants in White, $23 with Coupon

Amazon REDMORE High Waisted Linen Pants for Women Summer Wide Leg Capris Lightweight Casual Drawstring Trousers Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Faleave Cotton Linen Pants in Khaki, $30 with Coupon

Amazon Faleave Women's Cotton Linen Summer Palazzo Pants Flowy Wide Leg Beach Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Lillusory Linen Flowy Pants in White, $29 with Coupon

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants Flowy Wide Leg Beach Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Tanming Linen Pants in White, $30

Amazon Tanming Linen Pants for Women Summer Casual High Waisted Drawstring White Beach Pant

Amazon

