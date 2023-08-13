These ‘Hotel Quality’ Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are 64% Off Today at Amazon

“These sheets are smooth, soft, and cool to the touch”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on August 13, 2023

Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Slipping into a cozy bed is one of the best feelings, made even better by soft sheets. Right now, you can get the Linen Home 4-Piece Cotton Percale Sheet Set for up to 64 percent off at Amazon.

Spun from 100 percent cotton, the percale weave sheet is soft and breathable, keeping sleepers cool while they snooze. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, which has deep pockets that will stretch to fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick.

Linen Home 4-Piece Cotton Percale Queen Bed Sheet Set in Ivory, $31 (Save 64%)

Amazon Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Queen Size, Deep Pocket, 4 Pieces Sheet Set

Amazon

The on-sale sheet set comes in six sizes, from twin through California King, and in 14 colors, including white, blue, and pastel pink. Discounts vary depending on the size and color, with one of the best deals on the queen size in ivory, which is now just $31. 

The sheet set is fade-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about the sheets and pillowcases losing color over time. For best results, wash the bedding with warm water on gentle and tumble dry on low.   

More than 7,000 Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" cotton sheets a five-star rating, with reviewers mentioning that they are "true and affordable percale sheets" and are like "sleeping on a cloud." 

Linen Home 4-Piece Cotton Percale Queen Bed Sheet Set in Baby Blue, (Save 42%)

Amazon Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Queen Size, Deep Pocket, 4 Pieces Sheet Set

Amazon

One shopper wrote, "Good, thick, crisp sheets that are genuinely hotel quality," with another adding, "These sheets are smooth, soft, and cool to the touch. I would buy them again." 

A third shopper stated the sheets are “perfect for hot sleepers. I am a sweaty sleeper, and these are the only sheets that keep me cool all night." They also said the bed sheets have helped them sleep "much better."

If you want to cozy up in plush, breathable sheets, head to Amazon to grab the  Linen Home  4-Piece Cotton Percale Sheet Set while it's up to 64 percent off.

Linen Home 4-Piece Cotton Percale Queen Bed Sheet Set in White, $28 Save (48%)

Amazon 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Queen Size, White, Deep Pocket

Amazon

Linen Home 4-Piece Cotton Percale Queen Bed  Sheet Set in Charcoal, $32 (Save 29%)

Amazon Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Queen Size, Deep Pocket, 4 Pieces Sheet Set

Amazon

More Best-Selling Cooling Products for Hot Sleepers at Amazon on Sale

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket in Light Gray, $22 (Save 43%)

Amazon AmyHomie Cooling Blanket, 100% Bamboo Blankets

Amazon

Serta Power Chill King Pillowcases, Set of 2, $16 (Save 37%)

Amazon SERTA Power Chill Cooling Stain Resistant Hypoallergenic

Amazon

Cohome Down Queen Alternative Comforter in Light Gray, $33 with coupon (Save 45%)  

Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter

Amazon

