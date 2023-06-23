Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon

Prices start at $21

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 23, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Now that summer is officially here, it’s time to swap spring layers for lightweight pieces — and Amazon just marked down a handful of breezy linen clothes to keep you cool. 

Right now, you can save up to 59 percent on linen pants, dresses, blouses, shorts, and matching sets. Whether you’re headed on a tropical vacation or to a picnic in the park, these linen styles can help you stay comfortable while looking effortlessly put together this summer. From timeless wide-leg pants to A-line dresses with cute design details, we found on-sale linen styles at Amazon for all sorts of settings and occasions. 

The Best Deals on Linen Clothing at Amazon

For a one-and-done outfit, opt for this A-line midi dress while it’s marked down. It has ruffle cap sleeves, a keyhole closure at the back, and the feature that instantly upgrades any dress: side pockets. Dress it up with heeled sandals and jewelry or pair it with comfy sneakers for a casual lunch with friends. Customers who’ve given the dress a five-star rating call it “flattering” and “comfy” in reviews. One shopper wrote that it’s “perfect for staying cool,” and another shared, “I get compliments on this dress every time I wear it!” 

Amazon Prime Day Miessial Women's Striped Linen Long Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Miessial Striped Ruffle Cap Sleeves Linen Midi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 

Another linen style that takes the guesswork out of putting together an outfit is this matching two-piece set, which just dropped. The set is available in seven colors and is comprised of flowy pull-on shorts and a square-neck tank — all you have to think about is what shoes and accessories to wear. With a coupon in the product description, the set is marked down to $31, which comes out to just over $15 apiece. 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womens 2 Piece Outfit

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess 2-Piece Linen Square Neck Top and Shorts Set, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

One of the best discounts we spotted? These Blank NYC Relaxed Linen Shorts were originally $68 and now are just $28. The bright blue pull-on shorts, which run from sizes XS to L, are soft and have a bit of stretch. They feature a wide waistband and two back pockets. After a long, sweaty day, you can easily clean them since they’re machine washable and even dryer-safe. The brand suggests using cold water and washing them with similar colors. 

Amazon Prime Day Womens Luxury Clothing Relaxed Fit Stretchy 100% Linen Elastic Waistband Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Blank NYC Relaxed Linen Shorts, $27.86 (orig. $68); amazon.com

As for tops, we’re eyeing the Merryfun Short-Sleeve Linen Blouse while it’s on sale in the beige color. It has a V-neck, a spread collar, and a split hem. A classic piece, the button-down is easy to style. Dress it up with a skirt or tailored shorts and strappy sandals. Or wear it casually with denim shorts and slip-ons. With buttons and short sleeves, the lightweight piece is also great to wear over a swimsuit. Hundreds of shoppers have given it a perfect rating, with one raving: “This blouse is so nice it’s soft airy — just what [I] need here in hot Florida in the summer.” They also called the top “flattering.”

Amazon Prime Day Womens Button Down Linen Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Merryfun Button-Down Short Sleeve Linen Blouse, $27.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Ready to refresh your summer closet? Keep scrolling for more linen clothing deals at Amazon you can score right now. 

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Essentials Women's 5" Inseam Drawstring Linen Blend Short

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short, $21.17 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

Zeagoo 2-Piece Lounge Shorts Set

Amazon Prime Day Zeagoo Womenâs 2 Piece Lounge Tracksuit Outfit

Amazon

Buy It! Zeagoo 2-Piece Lounge Shorts Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 

Anrabess High Waist Drawstring Linen Pants

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Linen Pants Casual Loose High Waist Drawstring Wide Leg Capri Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess High Waist Drawstring Linen Pants, $31.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com 

Amazhyu Linen V-Neck Mini Dress

Amazon Prime Day Amazhyu 100% Linen V Neck Spaghetti Strap

Amazon

Buy It! Amazhyu Linen V-Neck Mini Dress, $26.99 (orig. $46); amazon.com 

Cubavera Wide Leg Drawstring Linen Pant

Amazon Prime Day Cubavera Women's Wide Leg Drawstring Linen Pant

Amazon

Buy It! Cubavera Wide Leg Drawstring Linen Pant, $40.50–$60.98 (orig. $82); amazon.com 

