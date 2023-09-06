Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings

Lindsie Chrisley is getting candid about her earnings on Chrisley Knows Best.

During an episode of her PodcastOne The Southern Tea podcast, the reality star, 33, gave fans some insight into how she was financially compensated during her time on the USA Network reality show.

“For every season, there was a payment increase on that and you are paid to play, so you are paid per episode that you are in – it's an episodic fee,” she explained, before sharing how she purposefully saved her earnings.

“I did not scale our marital lifestyle to what I was making on Chrisley Knows Best,” she said, referring to her ex-husband, Will Campbell. “That was not in my best interest because I didn't know the longevity there and didn't feel that I should be setting us up to live a lifestyle that could possibly not be maintained.”

'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 4 cast. Tommy Garcia/USA Network

Lindsie described her saving tactics as “very methodical,” though she ended up losing “every bit of equity from our first home and our second marital home in my divorce because I had savings that matched what was in equity in our home.”

She continued, “A lot of the equity in our home came from money that I placed down on the home upgrades, earnest money, downpayment. A lot of that money also came from Chrisley Knows Best and I still lost it.”

Lindsie and Will finalized their divorce in October 2021 after announcing their decision to go their separate ways about three months earlier. In a post on Instagram at the time, Lindsie confirmed that the twosome "mutually decided" that ending their marriage was the best move for their family.

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell. Lindsie Chrisley/Facebook

Chrisley Knows Best premiered in March 2014 and followed the Southern-based Chrisley family as they navigated everyday life together. The show's popularity led to the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, starring Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley.

Lindsie's disclosures about her earnings from the USA Network reality series comes after PEOPLE confirmed that the Chrisley bunch would be launching a new reality show, despite parents Todd and Julie's ongoing prison sentences for fraud.

Chase, Savannah, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye are all expected to appear on the Scout Productions series. The company teased it will be a "continuation of their story" after Chrisley Knows Best concluded in March, two months after Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, reported to prison.

Todd Chrisley with son Chase Chrisley and daughter Lindsie Chrisley. Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty

Though Todd and Julie will continue to serve their combined 19-year sentence and are in the process of appealing their case, their attorney Jay Surgent, a Partner at Weiner Law Group LLP, previously told PEOPLE that they will be involved in the show in some way.

"I expect, knowing Todd, that he will contribute in every way that he can," Surgent said. "He speaks with Savannah. Savannah visits her parents, Savannah's in constant contact with her parents by phone. He'll be adding his viewpoints on things relative to his thoughts about his children, what they're doing with their careers, with this new show that's being now shopped. Also, his own situation as well as Julie's situation."

"So while they're not going to be active film participants, their situation, their concerns, are going to be able to be expressed through the mouth of their own children during the performance of this unscripted docuseries," he added. "So they're looking forward to it."

