Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument

Chrisley revealed in an Instagram Story Q+A why she no longer mutually follows her siblings on social media

Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on June 26, 2023 05:53PM EDT
From left: Lindsie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley.

Getty Images

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about where she currently stands with her siblings.

During an Instagram Story Q+A on Monday, the Chrisley Knows Best alum responded to a fan's question about why she and her siblings don't currently "follow [one] another on social media."

Lindsie, 33, then offered up an explanation, alleging a fight occurred between them. However, she didn't detail the reasoning for the spat.

"Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it," she claimed. "So it's my fault. My b."

The Southern Tea podcast host also claimed that there's "no drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."

Lindsie had no additional comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Savannah could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lindsie Chrisley's Instagram post.

 Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

At this time, Lindsie does not follow sister Savannah Chrisley as well as brothers Grayson and Chase Chrisley on Instagram. However, she does still follow her older brother Kyle Chrisley.

Lindsie had previously been estranged from her family. The source of the conflict stemmed from her dad Todd Chrisley's allegations about her alleged affair with The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. As the accusations emerged, Lindsie alleged that her father's claims came one month after she filed a police report, accusing Todd, 54, and Chase, 27, of threatening to extort her with an alleged sex tape.

The Coffee Convos co-host continued to keep her distance from her family, even declaring she would "never" reconcile with them.

"I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out."

Around that time, Todd said on PeopleTV's Reality Check that he was "not interested" in sitting down with his eldest daughter. He even accused Lindsie of being a "catalyst" for the investigation into his and wife Julie Chrisley's tax evasion scandal, for which they're currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence.

Lindsie ultimately reconciled with her family months before Todd and Julie, 50, reported to prison in January. In sharing the reconciliation news, Todd explained on an October 2022 episode of PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions that the estrangement "needed" to happen.

Todd Chrisley's Family Shares Tributes on His First Birthday in Prison
The Chrisley family. Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

"God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement. But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement," Todd previously said. "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication. I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making."

Lindsie later gave an update on her family's dynamic, telling PEOPLE the month before her parents went to prison that the legal strife has brought everyone "closer" together.

"I think inevitably whenever you go through something hard, no matter what that may be, we've gone through divorce, the legal stuff, all of these things. I think that you gravitate towards what you know," she said in December 2022. "You band together and stand together when times do get tough. That is family. I do think in some ways it, for sure, has brought us closer together. But I would've wished that it would've been for other reasons and not this."

