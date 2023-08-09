Lindsie Chrisley on 'Tricky' Chance Her Boyfriend Might Want Dad Todd's Blessing to Propose amid Prison Stint

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum admitted that her boyfriend Trent would likely "fall more on the traditional side" when it comes to a possible proposal

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about potentially getting engaged to her boyfriend Trent amid her parents Todd and Julie’s prison sentences, and why it would be “tricky.”

On the latest episode of her Southern Tea podcast, the 33-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum reflected on how her boyfriend — who she went Instagram official with last month — would ask for her hand in marriage with Todd behind bars.

“It's a tricky situation with my parents being incarcerated,” she shared. “What would that even look like? How do you even approach that? How many visits would be appropriate to do that?” 

Lindsey Chrisley Trent instagram 07 26 23
Lindsey Chrisley and Trent.

Lindsey Chrisley/Instagram

She continued, “I mean, you don't just sign up and go to a weekend visit and be like, ‘Hey, by the way, nice to meet you. I want to marry your daughter.’ Like to me, that's not appropriate. So like, how would you handle that situation? I don't know.” 

Lindsie added that she believes her beau would likely “fall more on the traditional side” when it comes to a proposal despite her parents’ prison stints. 

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

On the podcast, the former reality star also opened up about what she would do differently when it comes to tying the knot again after her first marriage to ex-husband Will Campbell ended in divorce.

“I think you also have to consider my situation, if I got remarried and there are children that are involved,” she said of her son Jackson. “I don't have a second chance to mess up again and not to say that you know that I got a free pass the first time because I went through one divorce. If you go through two divorces, the problem is likely you.”

“But two divorces is just not something that I really want on my rap sheet,” she added. “And so that's why I would do some of these things just completely different and I feel like moving into a new place and a new marriage with kids and it being new for everyone and everyone having their own personal space within that space would be the way to do it.”

She added that she wouldn't live with someone before marriage as she did with her ex-husband.

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019.

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I feel like I lived with Will before marriage when we were in college and we lived together pretty much all through college, post college through engagement and then marriage so like nothing really changed and while I think there's some benefits of that, I also feel like everything was just the same,” she explained. “So there was no separation between what marriage actually should be and what we were already doing. And I would just not do that again."

“I just think that it takes away a lot of the excitement and the newness and the settling in and the becoming one [so] I just wouldn't do it again. I would focus my time on premarital counseling, because that's something that I did not do, which I should have done when I got married to Will and I would want it to be biblically based. That's very important to me.” 

Related Articles
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Mom Julie Initially Turned Down Todd's Marriage Proposal While Pregnant with Chase
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley Admits 'the Thought of Marriage Scares Me More Than Kids'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating First Easter as Parents Are in Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating Easter as Parents Todd and Julie Remain in Prison
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Todd Chrisley Is Going Gray in Prison, Daughter Savannah Says: 'They Don’t Sell Hair Color'
Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016
Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Lindsey Chrisley Trent instagram 07 26 23
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent as Source Says She's 'Happier Than She's Ever Been'
Lindsie Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Revelation on Her Son Missing Imprisoned Grandparents: 'Shatters Me'
Lindsie Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Revelation on Her Son Missing Imprisoned Grandparents: 'Shatters Me'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Says She 'Respectfully Declined' to Appear in Upcoming Documentary on Her Family
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says She's Against 'B.S.' Family Documentary: 'The Truth Just Wasn't Behind It'
todd chrisley, Nanny Faye
Todd Chrisley's Mother Nanny Faye Is in a 'Real Dark Place' but Is Looking for the 'Light' in His Prison Stint
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend — and Her Ex-Husband Will Is Also 'Seeing Someone'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Mrs. Doubt Hire" Episode 813 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Admits He's Become 'Bitter' While Parents Todd and Julie Are in Prison: 'No Way Around It'