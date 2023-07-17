Lindsie Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Revelation on Her Son Missing Imprisoned Grandparents: 'Shatters Me'

"Knowing my decision regarding Jackson visiting my parents in the prison environment is based on what the court decides regarding their appeal is causing more heartache," she said

Published on July 17, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about the toll her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment has had on her son Jackson.

In a recent Instagram post, The Southern Tea podcast host detailed the struggles of parenting, noting how she's "forever trying to do what you think is best without knowing the outcome is incredibly difficult." This also pertains to her 11-year-old son, who has struggled with not seeing Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, as they serve a combined 19-year sentence for fraud charges.

"On our way to the beach, I saw Jackson notice the signs to Pensacola, Florida and began looking around without saying much to me," she began, referencing Todd's Pensacola-based prison facility. "I noticed he was watching my body language and facial expressions as he always does. He asked me if he could open the sunroof to 'feel his papa’s air.'"

Lindsie then noted that when it comes to not allowing Jackson to visit with his grandparents, the "hard decisions parents face daily are not talked about enough."

"Knowing Jackson misses his grandparents, even seeing that he has sent them text messages to phones they don’t have when I turn off his phone at night absolutely shatters me," she continued. "Knowing my decision regarding Jackson visiting my parents in the prison environment is based on what the court decides regarding their appeal is causing more heartache. I trust God has a plan."⁣

Aside from the matter involving her parents, Lindsie shared some "happier news" tied to her only son with ex-husband Will Campbell.

Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019

Danielle Del Valle/Getty 

"Jackson had his first sleepover with Will’s parents since our divorce and he had a great time," she shared. "It’s been hard to want to give up extra time even though we know how important his relationships are with other family members." ⁣

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January. While Todd is serving his 12-year sentence in FPC-Pensacola in Florida, Julie will remain at FMC Lexington in Kentucky for the next seven years. They are in the process of appealing their case.

While Jackson has not been able to visit with his grandparents during this time, Lindsie previously opened up about her experience seeing Todd in prison.

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she said on The Southern Tea in April. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

