Lindsie Chrisley Says She 'Respectfully Declined' to Appear in Upcoming Documentary on Her Family

"We all have a story, there's always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle," said 'The Southern Tea' podcast host

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley is standing firm on a recent decision she's made regarding her family's truth.

In a recent, lengthy Instagram post, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared that she wanted to "address a rumor floating around about a possible documentary" about her family. Though "some family was approached to participate" in the project, she has chosen to abstain from appearing.

"I respectfully declined and do not plan to participate in any project that doesn't allow for everyone's voice to be heard," Lindsie, 33, explained. "We all have a story, there's always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle.⁣"

In noting how "lots of hard conversations and personal life decisions have happened this summer," Lindsie continued: "I've learned to sit quietly with God instead of trying to figure everything out on my own.

"He takes my anxiety and replaces it with peace, wisdom and security," she added. "I trust in him."

The Chrisley family became beloved by many as their former USA Network series, Chrisley Knows Better, rose in popularity. In recent years, Chrisley family heads Todd and Julie Chrisley made headlines for their controversial fraud and tax evasion case.

Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality and TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley arrive at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19-year sentence. And while they both reported to prison in January, the longtime couple is in the process of appealing their case.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd said on the couple's Chrisley Confessions podcast before reporting to prison. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this. So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."

Earlier this year, Lindsie said on The Southern Tea that her parents have been "welcomed with open arms" by prisoners at their respective facilities. The former reality star added, "I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we're so blessed in that regard."

And while a possible documentary about the family could be on the horizon, so is an all-new reality series. In fact, Savannah Chrisley previously shared on her Unlocked podcast that her family is "filming some fun stuff coming up" for a new show.

"I'm so excited. We actually are filming a little something on May 5, so that will be very exciting," Savannah, 25, said in May. "In the coming months, you'll hear some fun news about people that we've partnered with. And I think it's gonna be a really fun healthy partnership."

