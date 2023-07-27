Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent as Source Says She's 'Happier Than She's Ever Been'

Lindsie Chrisley is ready to show off her new love!

The Southern Tea podcast host, 33, debuted her relationship with her boyfriend Trent on Instagram Thursday. In a post showcasing moments from their recent trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Chrisley detailed some of the activities the pair participated in, describing the experience as "the perfect couples getaway."

"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It's where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right," she admitted. "I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds.⁣"

Chrisley then opened up about her newfound romance: "I've found a man that will carry my bag when it's too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent." ⁣

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that Chrisley is "happier than she's ever been."

"I think this is it," the insider adds. "Since her divorce from Will, I think this is the first time she'd consider remarrying."

Lindsey Chrisley/Instagram

The Chrisley Knows Best alum first opened up about her new relationship last month, answering an Instagram Q+A inquiry about when she planned to "hard launch" her new love.

"Just know that I have a boyfriend," she explained alongside a photo of Trent, who had not yet been named, touching her leg poolside. "For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it's [my ex-husband] Will (who's also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it's not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."

Before Trent, the Coffee Convos co-host finalized her divorce from now-ex-husband Will Campbell in 2021. The former couple — who share son Jackson — were married for nine years.

Lindsey Chrisley/Instagram

Chrisley then briefly dated Thomas Mollura, a man she frequently referred to as "Suburban Dad." The romance was publicized one year after her divorce.

"He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet," she said of her now ex in an Instagram video posted in September 2022. "It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I've learned that I'm truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what's perfect anyway?"

The pair's split was confirmed by Life & Style in October 2022.

As for her future, Chrisley recently admitted she's "gone back and forth on wanting another child." She even confessed to having previously contemplated welcoming another child with her former husband.

"It is a thought I have had before. I thought it would be a cool thing for Jackson to have a biologically, same sibling," she explained on The Southern Tea in May. "But it didn't end up working that way. And as much as I get the question, are Will and I gonna reconcile ... the answer is just simply no on that."

