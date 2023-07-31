Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People

"I think when no one else is involved it’s easier because no one else is being considered," the 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum said

By
Published on July 31, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016
Photo:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty 

Lindsie Chrisley knows there’s a difference between co-parenting as a single woman and as someone in a relationship.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum answered a fan question about her current relationship with ex-husband  Will Campbell during a recent Instagram Q&A. The ask: “Do you think coparenting is tougher when you & Will are dating others?”

Lindsie, 33, didn't shy away from the truth, writing, "Specifically, yes" beside a photo of her son, Jackson, eating a snack, and having iPad time.

“I think when no one else is involved it’s easier because no one else is being considered. When someone else is involved things naturally do change and there’s an adjustment process," she continued.

Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People

lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Lindsie confirmed she was dating someone new in June — and that her ex-husband had also moved on.  Her latest Instagram response reflected their new relationships.

“We are navigating through that. I’m not always going to agree with what he does and he’s not going to agree with what I do, but I think you have to be able to communicate these things effectively and have someone on the other end that will be understanding,” Lindsie wrote. “It doesn’t always play out that way though. It’s just a season and this too shall pass.”

Lindsie Chrisley, Will Campbell
facebook

After rumors that Lindsie had reunited with Campbell, she set the rumors straight on Instagram. “Everyone involved in my world is happy, and that makes me happy,” she wrote.

Lindsie and Campbell were married for nine years and finalized their divorce in 2021. Though Lindsie experienced divorce personally and growing up — with dad Todd Chrisley's romantic history — she previously said she doesn’t see divorce as an option in her future. 

“What I came from was two people who left a marriage, so I was like, 'Well, you know, you just get divorced.' Like, that was acceptable. And I think that once you allow it to be at an acceptable out, that to me is problematic,” she said on an episode of her The Southern Tea podcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would not go into another marriage with the option of divorce,” she added. “That might be an option for somebody else, but it will not be for me."

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain
Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Lilly Jay
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Returns to New York amid Divorce from Estranged Wife Lilly Jay
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Being a 'Bonus Parent' to Chloe and Grayson: 'Most Rewarding Job'
Bianca Rodrigues and Luke Grimes attend the 28th Annual Screen ActorsÃÂ Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Says Wife Learned English Watching 'The Office': 'Huge Fan' (Exclusive)
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
chase chrisley
Chase Chrisley 'Grateful' for 'Strength and Love' from Savannah, Grayson and Chloe After End of Engagement
Lindsey Chrisley Trent instagram 07 26 23
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent as Source Says She's 'Happier Than She's Ever Been'
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal
Jodie Sweetin Is Planning an 'Off-Grid' Anniversary with 'Wonderful' Husband Mescal Wasilewski (Exclusive)
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!
odie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber
Jodie Sweetin Says the 'Full House' Cast Kids Are 'Definitely a Part of Each Other's Lives' (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Savannah Chrisley Says Family Hired New Counsel to Appeal Parents' Case: 'Doing Everything We Possibly Can'
Chase Chrisley Posts Hopeful Message After Announcing Split from Fiancee Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says 'God Is Good' Hours After Announcing Split from Fiancée Emmy Medders