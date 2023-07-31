Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People

Lindsie Chrisley knows there’s a difference between co-parenting as a single woman and as someone in a relationship.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum answered a fan question about her current relationship with ex-husband Will Campbell during a recent Instagram Q&A. The ask: “Do you think coparenting is tougher when you & Will are dating others?”

Lindsie, 33, didn't shy away from the truth, writing, "Specifically, yes" beside a photo of her son, Jackson, eating a snack, and having iPad time.

“I think when no one else is involved it’s easier because no one else is being considered. When someone else is involved things naturally do change and there’s an adjustment process," she continued.

Lindsie confirmed she was dating someone new in June — and that her ex-husband had also moved on. Her latest Instagram response reflected their new relationships.

“We are navigating through that. I’m not always going to agree with what he does and he’s not going to agree with what I do, but I think you have to be able to communicate these things effectively and have someone on the other end that will be understanding,” Lindsie wrote. “It doesn’t always play out that way though. It’s just a season and this too shall pass.”

After rumors that Lindsie had reunited with Campbell, she set the rumors straight on Instagram. “Everyone involved in my world is happy, and that makes me happy,” she wrote.

Lindsie and Campbell were married for nine years and finalized their divorce in 2021. Though Lindsie experienced divorce personally and growing up — with dad Todd Chrisley's romantic history — she previously said she doesn’t see divorce as an option in her future.

“What I came from was two people who left a marriage, so I was like, 'Well, you know, you just get divorced.' Like, that was acceptable. And I think that once you allow it to be at an acceptable out, that to me is problematic,” she said on an episode of her The Southern Tea podcast.

"I would not go into another marriage with the option of divorce,” she added. “That might be an option for somebody else, but it will not be for me."

