Lindsie Chrisley Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend — and Her Ex-Husband Will Is Also 'Seeing Someone'

Lindsie Chrisley has a new man in her life!

During an Instagram Q&A session, the 33-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star revealed she and her ex-husband Will Campbell had both moved on and were seeing new people.

When fans asked if she was considering “hard launching” her new beau and revealing his identity on social media, Chrisley shared that both parties in her new relationship were happy with keeping things under wraps.

“Just know that I have a boyfriend,” she explained alongside a photo of a mystery man touching her leg poolside. “For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it’s Will (who’s also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it’s not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy.”

Another fan asked if Chrisley believed fans would ever try to leak her new boyfriend’s name and number on Reddit, to which she explained she understood the public’s appeal with her personal life.

“I wish I could hate the folks over on there, but I get it. I just wish people weren’t so hateful,” she replied, before jokingly warning her friend Beau Coley. “Beau, if it shows up on there, I’ll know it’s you. Watch out."

Chrisley and Campbell finalized their divorce in October 2021 after nine years of marriage. During an episode of her The Southern Tea podcast, in April, the reality star vowed that divorce would be non-negotiable when it came to her next marriage.

"I think that we have to dial it all the way back that if you're putting yourself in a position to get married, then you should be putting yourself in a position to work through all of your problems, and divorce not be an option," she explained.

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell.

Chrisley reflected on her failed marriage and used her parents, Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, to further elaborate on her views.

"I came from divorced people, you know, and [Will] didn't," she continued. "And so any problems that his parents have ever had, evidently they've worked through them because they're still married today. Any problems that my parents had? First of all, I don't even remember my parents being together. That's a whole other story for another day."

She added, "What I came from was two people who left a marriage, so I was like, 'Well, you know, you just get divorced.' Like, that was acceptable. And I think that once you allow it to be at an acceptable out, that to me is problematic."

"I would not go into another marriage with the option of divorce,” Chrisley said. “That might be an option for somebody else, but it will not be for me."