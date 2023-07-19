Lindsie Chrisley Calls Documentary on Family 'Not Fair' to Those Who 'Can't Defend Themselves' as Parents Remain in Prison

Lindsie Chrisley is providing more insight into why she chose not participate in an upcoming documentary about her family.

On the latest episode of PodcastOne’s Southern Tea with Lindsie Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 33, explained that she declined to take part in the doc as her parents Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, would not have the opportunity to speak for themselves amid their ongoing prison sentences.

“I just decided that I'm not going to participate in something that one, I don't even know what the heck's going on. What could they possibly document that would even be relevant that anyone doesn't already know?” she explained

“[It’s] not really worth my time and also not fair to people…they would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves,” she added of her parents.

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On Instagram last week, Lindsie shared that she wanted to "address a rumor floating around about a possible documentary" about her family. Though "some family was approached to participate" in the project, she has chosen to abstain from appearing.

"I respectfully declined and do not plan to participate in any project that doesn't allow for everyone's voice to be heard," she explained. "We all have a story, there's always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle.⁣"

In noting how "lots of hard conversations and personal life decisions have happened this summer," Lindsie continued: "I've learned to sit quietly with God instead of trying to figure everything out on my own.

"He takes my anxiety and replaces it with peace, wisdom and security," she added. "I trust in him."

Todd and Julie Chrisley. Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

The Chrisley family became beloved by many as their former USA Network series, Chrisley Knows Better, rose in popularity. In recent years, Chrisley family heads Todd and Julie Chrisley made headlines for their controversial fraud and tax evasion case.

Todd and Julie were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19-year sentence. Though they both reported to prison in January, the longtime couple is in the process of appealing their case.

TV personality Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality and TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley arrive at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd said on the couple's Chrisley Confessions podcast before reporting to prison. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this. So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While a possible documentary about the family could be on the horizon, so is an all-new reality series. In fact, Savannah Chrisley previously shared on her Unlocked podcast that her family is "filming some fun stuff coming up" for a new show.

"I'm so excited. We actually are filming a little something on May 5, so that will be very exciting," Savannah, 25, said in May. "In the coming months, you'll hear some fun news about people that we've partnered with. And I think it's gonna be a really fun healthy partnership."

