Lindsie Chrisley Admits She and Her Siblings Can Be 'Petty' with Each Other as Source Says 'They Are Not Fine'

"We were raised to fight each other and that's it. And I mean, everything is fine. It was just a funny thing for me to do," Chrisley said of blocking her siblings on social media

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on June 29, 2023 02:00PM EDT
Lindsie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley. Photo:

Getty Images

Lindsie Chrisley is no longer keeping up with her siblings on social media.

On the latest episode of PodcastOne’s Coffee Convos, the 33-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum's co-host Kailyn "Kail" Lowry asked what was behind her decision to block her siblings on Instagram.

"We just be petty spaghetti all the time. We were raised like that. We were raised to fight each other and that's it," she explained of her decision. "And I mean, everything is fine. It was just a funny thing for me to do."

"I was like, 'Ha ha, got ya! Got you first! Like, I got you before you got me!'" she added. "Honestly, this is the real deal: had I not been the blocker, I would have been blocked. So that's what happened."   

Lindsie's comment comes as a source tells PEOPLE that the siblings "are not fine," adding, "It's a false narrative."

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS -- NBCUniversal Summer Press Day, April 1, 2016 -- Pictured: (L-R) Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" pose for a portrait during the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley at NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2016. Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty

At this time, Lindsie does not follow sister Savannah Chrisley as well as brothers Grayson and Chase Chrisley on Instagram. However, she does still follow her older brother Kyle Chrisley.

On Thursday's podcast, Lindsie also shared that this is not the first time her family members have blocked one another on social media.

"First of all, everybody be blocking everybody. So, that's number one. ... I didn't even do anything to anybody one time and then somehow, I got blocked on Todd Chrisley's Instagram and then he told me that I blocked him," she explained. "And I'm like, 'Bro, I'm looking at my blocked list, and you ain't there. Figure out your own s---.' Yet, he blocked me and had to go all the way to the top of Instagram to figure out how to get me off because I was blocked for so f---ing long." 

Lindsie added that she "didn't start the war," sharing, 'I didn't start the blocking game. I just feel like if people are just gonna, like, skeez on you and stuff and be upset by s--- you post, then they just shouldn't see it."

 Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

In responding to a fan's question on Monday about why she and her siblings don't currently "follow [one] another on social media," Lindsie alleged a fight occurred between them.

"Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it," she explained. "So it's my fault. My b."

The Southern Tea podcast host — who was once estranged from the family — also claimed that there's currently "no drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."

Following her post, Lindsie revealed that she has received messages from friends and followers about their own spats with family.

"I actually was in a group chat with one of my girlfriends and her husband, and she was like, 'I totally can relate to this.' She was like, 'I saw your Story today and laughed because I do that s--- all the time with my siblings and family group texts, I leave it like once a month,'" she shared on Thursday's episode of Coffee Convos

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

She continued, "And then I got all these messages from other people saying that they do it to their family group texts as well, but the same people who block are the same people who ask to be asked back in."

