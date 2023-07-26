Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Another Knee Surgery and Says Another Is Likely — But This Is a 'Big Step'

The champion ski racer has had a series of knee operations in her retirement, since her 2019 surgery to repair her torn LCL

Published on July 26, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Lindsey Vonn is one step closer to a pain-free knee!

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old retired ski star shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram Story, documenting her most recent surgery.

“I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can,” the four-time Olympian wrote. “This surgery is hopefully a big step to help me long term. We still have work to do, and most likely another surgery but I hope this will help me for a bit.”

In the first video, Vonn revealed that she indulged in a “pre-surgery ice cream run” before the needed operation. Other footage showed the former athlete being wheeled into surgery and then seemingly groggy afterwards.

In one video, in response to being asked how she’s feeling, Vonn said that she was relying on Goldfish and ginger ale for her post-op diet.

“I’m really hoping I’m going to be able to hold down this pizza at some point in the next couple hours,” she added while seated in a wheelchair, pointing to two pizza boxes resting on her lap.

For Vonn, knee surgeries have become a frequent event in her life, following years of competitive downhill racing.

Last year, she posted another behind-the-scenes glimpse at a procedure, which became necessary from ongoing issues since her 2019 surgery to repair her torn LCL, or lateral collateral ligament.

lindsey-vonn-31.jpg

"Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven't been posting many workout videos lately… that's why," she said. "Dr. Hackett did a great job and removed a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue. Hopefully now I can straighten my leg fully!"

Vonn alluded at the time that the operation would not be her last.

"This is my last step before getting a knee replacement… hoping this will hold me over for a year or two until I get the big surgery," she said. "Ahhh the price we pay to do what we love. Still worth it though."

While it is not clear from Vonn’s posts on Wednesday if her recent surgery was the “big” one, she did offer optimism about her future.

“Feeling excited about this step and hopefully being in less pain so I can do the things I love,” she wrote.

