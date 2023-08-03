Lindsey Vonn is not shy about showing off her scars.

The former Olympic skier, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her scars following a recent procedure on her right knee.

“Big reveal… how do the scars look?!" she captioned her video. "One week post surgery and they are a little raw but shaping up well! Need to cut the stitches soon… *WARNING* don’t watch if you’re squeamish!! But honestly, it’s not that bad….Right? 🤷🏼‍♀️”

The athlete then did a voiceover in the clip and explained the process of her surgery. “If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to take off steri strips after a surgery, well, here you go,” Vonn said in the video, pulling the strips out of her knee. “You got some small portals for like tools so they can wash the knee while they’re actually inside of it, which is pretty gross. My stitch got a little bit tangled in the steri strip, so obviously I used a kitchen knife to cut it, because, why not?”

The World Cup alpine skier went on to show the process of pulling off the strips. “These little ends of the stitches are poking out and I’ll cut those off later," she explained. "Maybe I shouldn’t be pulling on the stitches, but that’s okay.”

“It’s a little bloody still but pretty closed up” she added, showing off the sides of the stitches. "You can see on the ends I’ve got the stitch kind of hanging off, but this end is pretty well healed, pretty well closed up. Last one…tada!"

Vonn initially documented her knee surgery last month as she shared photos of herself in a hospital bed.

“I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can,” the Olympic medalist wrote on July 26. “This surgery is hopefully a big step to help me long term. We still have work to do, and most likely another surgery but I hope this will help me for a bit.”

Vonn noted that she indulged in a "pre-surgery ice cream run" before the operation and that she was relying on Goldfish and ginger ale for her post-op diet.

One day later, she posted a photo of herself in a wheelchair with two pizza boxes on her lap. “Surgery went well yesterday. Don’t worry, I got pizza after! #recoveryfood #anotherone,” she wrote on Twitter, along with photos of herself before and after the surgery.

Vonn showed the peace sign as she sipped from a cup with a straw in the “after” picture. "Lots of people asked if I ate both pizzas lol," she added on Instagram. "One Pizza was more than enough for me but the other box was for the amazing nurses that took care of me. 🍕 they stayed late for me so had to give them an extra thank you."

Vonn shared another inside look at a surgery last year, which she needed because of persistent problems from her 2019 operation to repair her torn lateral collateral ligament, LCL.

"Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven't been posting many workout videos lately… that's why," she said. "Dr. Hackett did a great job and removed a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue. Hopefully now I can straighten my leg fully!"

At the time, Vonn alluded that it would not be her last operation.

"This is my last step before getting a knee replacement… hoping this will hold me over for a year or two until I get the big surgery," she continued. "Ahhh the price we pay to do what we love. Still worth it though."

Vonn announced her retirement from the slopes in 2019. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and to wake up and suddenly not have that is really weird,” the athlete said during her first interview after retiring on Today. “I have not adapted at all. I’m kind of losing my mind already and it’s only been a week.”



She continued: “It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be more thankful. I truly have loved ski racing my entire life and I’ve been lucky enough to do it for so long and unfortunately my body gave out, but my passion for skiing will always remain.”

In March 2021, she explained to The New York Post's Alexa that stepping away from her career was difficult.

"[Retirement] was really hard for me to get over, but I am finally in a really good place, which I am thankful for. The more time away from the sport has been better for me," Vonn said, noting that she had to rediscover her love for the sport after competing. "This year, I've skied quite a bit, and am finding my passion for it again. I'm realizing how nice powder is. It's a lot easier on my knees than racing and moguls."



Vonn has three Olympic medals and has won a total of 82 World Cup races — just short of Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins.