Lindsey Vonn Shares Post-Knee Surgery Photo: ‘Don’t Worry, I Got Pizza’

Lindsey Vonn is enjoying some tasty post-surgery snacks.

After undergoing another surgery on her knee, the retired Olympic skier, 38, shared a snap of herself in a wheelchair and with boxes of pizza on her lap on Wednesday.

“Surgery went well yesterday. Don’t worry, I got pizza after! #recoveryfood #anotherone,” Vonn wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of her before and after her surgery.

In the "after" picture, Vonn sipped out of a cup from a straw and flashed the peace sign. Her right knee is wrapped in bandages and two pizzas are balanced in her lap.

The three-time Olympic medalist also shared the snap on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Current mood.”



“Get well soon prayers and hugs for a speedy recovery,” wrote one fan, while a second added, “Good health girl and wonderful days, greetings to you and that pizza 😋.”

Vonn shared an update with her fans from her hospital bed soon after her surgery. “Hey guys, just letting you know I’m out of surgery. It went well. I’m here, still kicking," she said in an Instagram Story video.

She continued, “Will send you an update, ASAP, appreciate all the support.”



Lindsey Vonn.

In a follow-up video, a groggy-looking Vonn was also asked how she was feeling, to which she replied, “Got some Goldfish, ginger ale. I’m really hoping I’m going to be able to hold down this pizza at some point in the next couple of hours.”

Vonn pointed to the pizza boxes resting on her lap before giving the camera a thumbs-up.

The surgery marks the latest procedure for Vonn after years of competing in alpine ski racing for the US Ski Team.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked her if she had hurt “hurt her knee again,” Vonn replied, “Trying to still manage all of the damage that I got from my skiing career. This is a 2 step process. First surgery ✅.”

She also shared on her Instagram Story that the surgery is a “big step” to her hopefully being pain-free.

“I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can,” the four-time Olympian wrote. “This surgery is hopefully a big step to help me long term. We still have work to do, and most likely another surgery but I hope this will help me for a bit.”

She added, “Feeling excited about this step and hopefully being in less pain so I can do the things I love.”

Last year, she posted another behind-the-scenes glimpse at a procedure, which became necessary from ongoing issues since her 2019 surgery to repair her torn LCL, or lateral collateral ligament.

"Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven't been posting many workout videos lately… that's why," she said at the time. "Dr. Hackett did a great job and removed a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue. Hopefully now I can straighten my leg fully!"

"This is my last step before getting a knee replacement… hoping this will hold me over for a year or two until I get the big surgery," she continued. "Ahhh the price we pay to do what we love. Still worth it though."

It is not clear from Vonn’s posts on Wednesday if her recent surgery was a knee replacement.

