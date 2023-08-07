Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: ‘How About Giving These Athletes Some Respect’

On Sunday, the Olympic gold medalist responded to a negative tweet criticizing the U.S. Women's National Team

Published on August 7, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: âHow About Giving These Athletes Some Respectâ
Lindsey Vonn and Megan Rapinoe. Photo:

Rich Fury/Getty, Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Don't mess with Lindsey Vonn.

On Sunday, the athlete, 38, responded to a negative tweet from someone on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the U.S. Women's National Team and lumping Vonn in with the comment.

"Almost better than Lindsey Vonn falling on her ass after criticizing Trump!," the person captioned a clip of a visibly upset Megan Rapinoe during the USWNT's game against Sweden in Melbourne, Australia, which ended in a historic 5-4 loss for the United States soccer team.

"Your comments are almost as bad as your bio," Vonn hit back at the online critic, who had referenced Vonn's 2018 loss at the South Korean Winter Games. "I don’t see you out there on the pitch. How about giving these athletes some respect, regardless of political opinions."

"My word," the former World Cup alpine ski racing champ added.

As USA Today noted, this is the earliest exit the pro soccer team has made at a major tournament, as they most often reach the semifinals at the World Cup and Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe of USA controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023
Megan Rapinoe at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Aug. 6, 2023.

Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Rapinoe, 38, who announced her imminent retirement in July, spoke out about the loss and her missed penalty shot after the match. “It’s like a sick joke for me, personally. I’m like, ‘This is dark comedy, I missed a penalty,’” she told Fox Sports. “I still just feel really grateful and joyful, and I know it’s the end and that’s sad. But to know this is really the only time that I’ve been in one of these [situations] this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have, and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country. It’s been an honor.”

Rapinoe was later called out by former President Donald Trump online, which appeared to have sparked the cyber commentary by MAGA fans.

According to Fox News, Trump, 77, put down Rapinoe and the entire women's soccer team on his Truth Social account.

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote. "Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA."

Rapinoe made headlines in June 2019 after video footage surfaced of her declaring she would not go “to the f---- White House” if the team won the World Cup, which fueled the then-president to respond in a series of tweets.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” he wrote, going on to say he would invite the entire team regardless of the Cup’s outcome.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” continued Trump, who told Rapinoe to “be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Shortly after getting blasted by Trump, Rapinoe, an LGBTQ+ activist, implored “detractors” to “look hard into what I’m actually saying and the actions that I’m doing.”

Rapinoe said she considers herself lucky to be American and that the United States is a great country, but it “doesn’t mean we can’t get better” or “shouldn’t always strive to be better."

“I think that this country was founded on a lot of great ideals, but it was also founded on slavery,” noted Rapinoe. “And I think we just need to be really honest about that and be really open in talking about that, so we can reconcile that and hopefully move forward and make this country better for everyone.”

As for Vonn, she had her fair share of attacks from trolls in 2018, with Trump supporters saying her loss at the South Korean Winter Games was "karma."

Like Rapinoe, she said that she would “absolutely not” go to the White House after competing. Other Team USAers Nathan ChenGus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon also said at the time that they would not attend, according to USA Today.

