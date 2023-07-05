Pretty Little Liars' Lindsay Shaw Recalls Being Fired in the Throes of a 'Cycle' of Drug and Eating Struggles

The actress, who played polarizing love interest Paige McCullers, says creator I. Marlene King suggested she "find somebody" to counsel her during a "rough" time in her personal and professional life

Published on July 5, 2023 05:18PM EDT

Lindsey Shaw is reflecting on a difficult chapter in her career.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, revealed in the latest episode of PodCo's Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide — which she co-hosts with her former Ned's Declassified costars Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee — that she was "basically let go" from the show in season 5.

"It was so bad. I got called into Pretty Little Liars’ creator’s [I. Marlene King] office. And she was just like, 'So we're gonna let you go,'" she recalled. "She was like, 'It's not because of your acting, but do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, 'No,' you know?"

Through tears, Shaw added: "She's like, 'Well, find somebody,' and 'We have to let you go now.'"

Lindsey Shaw on "Pretty Little Liars".

The actress, who played Paige McCullers on the series, revealed she struggled with drug use and eating issues, which she described as “a dumb cycle" that ultimately affected her work. She even admitted to going through a "whole season" of using drugs.

"When I had my problem and I was in between working on stuff, I would never have to address my relationship with food because it was like, I could always just go get more Adderall," she shared. "It was really an embarrassing thing. I didn't look good too skinny and then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn’t handle being too heavy."

Despite being let go, Shaw expressed how grateful she was to the PLL writers for allowing her to come back as Paige in the show's final season.

Actress Lindsey Shaw

"It was really sweet, because they brought me back in season 7," she said. "It was so lovely of that writing team to just see that relationship [between Paige and Emily] and that character out. But it was rough.”

The 10 Things I Hate About You alum also shared her immense gratitude for the support she received from her costar Shay Mitchell, who played her love interest, Emily. 

Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell at REVOLVE in April 2023.

"We went to the same nutritionist for a while," she said of Mitchell, 36. "She was bringing me protein powder. She was like, 'Girl.' Yeah, it was awful."

Shaw’s PLL character was written out in season 5, episode 14. Her character moved to California early for college to get away from "A" and all the trouble in Rosewood. And with that, Paige and Emily shared a tearful goodbye at the airport gate, ending their relationship. 

While she did not appear as Paige in season 6, she made a surprise return in season 7, episode 8 and briefly rekindled her relationship with Emily.

"They did me so right bringing me back for season 7 and just letting me say goodbye," Shaw said of the writers. "I will never forget that."

Looking back on her tough times, the actress shared that she's now in a better place mentally and is "so much happier" now, even if getting to that place meant taking a step back from her acting career for a while.

"I'm starting to be able to, like, step away from or forgive and appreciate and accept," she said. "That was, you know, a wild time, and it kind of brought me here to where I am now. And for better, for worse, whatever happens in the future, like, this is the only life that I can be living.”

“Whatever professional success was in the past,” she added, “it's not comparing to the Friday nights [where] I can sit and enjoy a movie on the couch now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

