Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyd’s Criticism of the USWNT’s World Cup Play ‘Hurts’ but Is 'Just Noise'

Carli Lloyd’s recent criticism of her former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is being felt inside the locker room, the team’s captain said Thursday.



Lindsey Horan, the USWNT captain and leading goal scorer thus far, told reporters that it was “frustrating” to hear her former teammate’s comments and said it “hurts,” though she did play it off as “just noise.”



The USWNT tied Portugal 0-0 on Tuesday morning, earning themselves a spot in the knockout round of 16, but also coming up short of expectations that the team could win its group and receive an easier opponent in the tournament round.

Lloyd, who retired in 2021 and now works as a commentator on Fox Sports, said she believes the USWNT’s effort was "uninspiring" and "disappointing,” and criticized them for celebrating the tie.

"I’m all for positivity, but at the same time, the cheering, the dancing, I’ve got a problem with that," Lloyd said. "Because, I wouldn’t be happy. I know several other [former USWNT] players wouldn’t be happy with that tie."

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski responded shortly after, calling Lloyd’s criticism "insane.” And Horan followed suit on Thursday morning.

"It's kind of frustrating for me to hear," Horan said, according to ESPN. "Especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work."

Lindsey Horan. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty

Horan continued: "Again, it's noise and, again, it's an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion — we know that's how it goes. But for me, I always want to defend my team and say: You have no idea what's going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we're doing individually, collectively, etcetera.”

"So, for anyone to question our mentality hurts a little bit but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter,” Horan added. “I don't really care. It's what's going inside of the team and getting ready for that next game."

Lloyd clarified her comments the next day, saying that she "poured my heart and soul" into the team and "wanted to see that legacy continue to be passed down."

"I'd like to state that obviously I was very critical of the team last night. I've had some time to reflect, to sleep on it. I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team," she said.



Carli Lloyd. Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty

The USWNT finished second in their group behind Netherlands, who they also drew to a 1-1 tie earlier in the tournament. The result means the U.S. team will face Sweden in the knockout round, the No. 3-ranked team in the world. The U.S. is ranked No. 1, but has come under fire by critics for not playing up to its standards thus far in the tournament.

The USWNT is looking to fill unprecedented expectations as it looks to capture its third-straight World Cup title — a feat no women’s or men’s international team has ever pulled off.



“It would be unparalleled,” former coach Jill Ellis, who led the USWNT to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, told PEOPLE recently. “It would be remarkable. I don't think it gets matched if they pull off the three-peat, I really don't. It would be an unparalleled legacy that some of those players will have.”