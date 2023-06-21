Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Words Cannot Express My Love' in Birthday Tribute to Husband Bader Shammas

The actress — who is expecting her first child — paid tribute to her husband on his 36th birthday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 21, 2023 08:33AM EDT
Lindsay Lohan Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Husband Bader Shammas: âWords Cannot Express My Love For You
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas. Photo:

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her husband Bader Shammas on his birthday!

The actress — who is expecting her first child with Shammas — posted an Instagram tribute to her financier spouse on Instagram as he turned 36 over the weekend. 

Lohan, also 36, called Shammas “my love, my light, my everything” in a sweet message as she posted a photo of herself with her husband. “Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything! 😘🎂❤️."

“Words cannot express my love for you," she added. "Always always, forever and ever! 🥰 Happy Happy Birthday!!”

In the photo, Lohan is seen outside wearing gold-framed sunglasses and a cream sweater next to Shammas, who smiles in black sunglasses and a navy-blue hoodie. Another photo shows Shammas smiling in the passenger seat of a plane.

Lohan also sent birthday wishes to her younger brother Dakota Lohan on Instagram at the weekend, after he turned 27 on Friday. “Happy Birthday Dakota!!! I love you!!! May you have a blessed Birthday filled with love and laughter ❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🙏🎉🎉❤️❤️,” the Falling for Christmas star wrote. 

Alongside her message, Lohan posted a picture of Dakota — who shares parents Michael and Dina Lohan — with his arm around her shoulder. 

Lohan's tribute to her husband comes after she discussed her anticipation for her first baby on the cover of Allure magazine's June issue.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," the Parent Trap actress told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!
Lindsay is pregnant with her first child with husband Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

As for advice on balancing motherhood with her career, Lindsay said that pal and Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis spelled it out for her point blank: '" 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.' "

The Mean Girls star lives in Dubai with her husband, Credit Suisse financier Shammas. Lohan confirmed they got married in July 2022, and shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram in March, writing in the caption of a photo of a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!"

and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
