Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'

By
Updated on June 8, 2023 11:08 AM
Lindsay Lohan for Allure. Photo:

Ben Hassett

Lindsay Lohan can't wait to become a first-time mom.

Gracing the cover of Allure for the magazine's June issue, the Parent Trap actress discussed the anticipation for her new arrival.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lindsay, 36, told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

The Mean Girls star, who lives in Dubai with her husband, Credit Suisse financier Bader Shammas, admitted that she thrives on structure.

“Sometimes I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day," she said. "But I love it. I really love structure, because I didn't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

Lindsay Lohan for Allure.

Ben Hassett

As for advice on balancing motherhood with her career, Lindsay said that pal and Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis spelled it out for her point blank: '" 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.' "

For her shoot with photographer Ben Hassett, the New York-born star posed in an array of glamorous ensembles, her hand placed on her bare bump in one of the shots while in a black two-piece outfit.

For her cover look, the actress wore an embellished black jacket and black hood over her head. with one hand on her chest and the other cradling her stomach.

Lindsay married Shammas last June. "I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man," she expressed during a Good Morning America appearance last year.

Lindsay Lohan on the cover of Allure.

Ben Hassett

When Lindsay announced on Instagram that she and Shammas had tied the knot, she couldn't contain her happiness.

"I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏," she wrote, in part, alongside a selfie of her and Shammas.

Then in March, Lindsay first shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram, writing in the caption of a photo of a baby onesie, "We are blessed and excited!"

One day later, PEOPLE caught up with the actress's mom Dina Lohan about the exciting news.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," Dina, 60, told PEOPLE. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

"My oldest baby is having a baby," she added. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well ... it makes you older clearly!' "

According to Dina, her daughter has long wanted to be a mom.

"Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The timing, Dina added, is "perfect" for Lindsay and her husband. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she explained. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Allure's June issue with Lindsay Lohan is on newsstands now.

