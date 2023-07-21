Lindsay Lohan Stars in New MCM and Crocs Campaign — See Her Glam Photo Shoot in Dubai

Crocs never looked so good!

Published on July 21, 2023 01:28PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan for MCM x Crocs
Photo:

Courtesy of MCM x Crocs

Lindsay Lohan is one hard working mama!

The Mean Girls actress, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas, fronts the newest campaign for MCM and Crocs. The photo shoot for the collaboration was shot alongside the skyscrapers of Dubai, a place Lohan, 36, has lived for years.

"I was honored when asked [to be part of the campaign]," Lohan told Vogue. "The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is playful and chic. The shoe combines style, versatility, and comfort—all important to me when choosing the perfect accessory. It was an extra special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home." 

Lindsay Lohan for MCM x Crocs

Courtesy of MCM x Crocs

Lohan cheekily admitted toVogue that Crocs aren't necessarily in her summer shoe closet, but they are "fashion and comfort combined."

She models both the black and white version of the Croc in her chic campaign, set against the backdrop of the luxurious skyscrapers. The shoes retail for $450.

Lindsay Lohan for MCM x Crocs

Courtesy of MCM x Crocs

It's been a big week for Lohan, as PEOPLE confirmed the birth of her first child on Monday, a son named Luai.

"The family is over the moon in love," a rep for Lohan shared.

Proud grandpa Michael Lohan was feeling blessed to have a new grandson. He spoke to PEOPLE after the joyful news of Luai's birth, saying, "All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents. We are all truly blessed in so many ways!"

"Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth."

