Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Baby

Lindsay Lohan is embracing mom life in her first update since welcoming her baby boy!

The actress, 36, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Wednesday as she opened up about the changes to her body throughout pregnancy and postpartum,

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Son Luai — an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector" — was born in Dubai, though his exact date of birth has not been shared at this time.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," a rep for Lohan told PEOPLE last month.

Dad Michael Lohan recently chatted with PEOPLE at his excitement to welcome a new grandchild. "All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents," Michael told PEOPLE. "We are all truly blessed in so many ways!"

“Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful," he added, referencing son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and wife Nina Ginsberg's daughter Isabel Scarlet, born in June 2021.

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

"Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth."

Earlier this year, mom Dina Lohan revealed that her daughter had long wanted to be a mom. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina told PEOPLE.

"We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The timing, Dina added, is "perfect" for Lohan and her husband. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she explained. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

