Lindsay Lohan Recalls Feeling ‘Self-Conscious’ in Low-Rise Pants While Filming 'Freaky Friday' as a Teen

The actress and new ‘Allure’ cover star shared what went into her punk look for her Disney character Anna Coleman

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 9, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan
Photo:

 Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Lindsay Lohan is looking back on her Freaky Friday days. 

In a new interview with Allure shared to TikTok, the 36-year-old actress and soon-to-be-mom reflected on her iconic outfits throughout the years, including the costumes belonging to her most notable roles. 

On the roster was her look for Freaky Friday, the 2003 Disney comedy that saw Lohan transform into punk-forward teen Anna Coleman. 

Freaky Friday was different, and I remember this was the phase that I was going through, when Avril Lavigne was everything,” she told the outlet of what drove some of the style decisions behind her onscreen appearance. 

Released smack dab in the middle of the original Y2K fashion craze, the film, of course, featured the skin-baring pieces synonymous with the era.

Though Lohan wanted to wear the trends, she recalled feeling “so self-conscious” about how she looked in her wardrobe.

“I wanted to wear low-rise pants because I wanted to be cool. At that age you still wanna play someone who is a little bit sexy, but I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like, if it was flat enough. That was my big thing on set,” remembered Lohan, who was 16 when she starred in the film alongside Jamie Lee Curtis

She thinks of that time of her life with a less critical mindset now. “I look back and I’m like, ‘Why was I so hard on myself?' It’s okay," she said with a chuckle. 

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

There were also some major beauty changes that went into Lohan’s transformation too, like bleaching bits of her red hair. 

She worked with celebrity-loved colorist Tracey Cunningham at the time to create platinum stripes. “Getting it back to normal was pretty tough. It just didn’t feel the same right after,” she said. This, she joked, is something she's had second thoughts about in her adult years. 

Lohan was so committed to getting into her role that she even suggested sporting heavier eyeliner. But it didn’t pick up the right way on camera plus, she noted, she had to “tone it down for Disney.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Mean Girls star recently stepped back into some of her past roles for her new campaign with Peter Thomas Roth. She stars in the ad as an Eye-Conic Eye Patch Hotline operator raving about the skincare brand's eye patches.

"I'll use different patches each day, depending on the concerns I want to address, from dark circles to puffiness to fine lines, whether it's before a photo shoot or after a long day on set," she told PEOPLE exclusively on her routine. 

These days, Lohan is glowing in her pregnancy as she prepares to be a first-time mom to her newborn, who she shares with husband, financier Bader Shammas

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told Allure in her cover story. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

She’s also figuring out how to balance her career with motherhood. Thankfully, she received some succinct yet sound advice from her past movie mom. 

"'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’ “ Lohan shared on the advice Curtis gave her.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Flip-Flops Were a Fashion Faux Pas on Cannes Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears 3 Dresses in 1 Day While Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City’
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Variety of Glam Pictures in Social Media Photo Dump
ctor Lukas Gage and husband Chris Appleton are spotted having fun in the sun in Miami beach, Florida
Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Put Their Impressive Abs on Display for a Beach Day
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 08: Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Zendaya Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction After Her Dress for Bulgari Event Was 'Lost in Transit'
Mariska Hargitay/Instagram
Mariska Hargitay Debuts Blonder Hair — and Bangs! — in Charming Instagrams with Her Hairstylist
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks
Keke Palmer Barbiecore oufit
Keke Palmer Steps Into a ‘New Era’ Wearing Plunging Barbiecore Mini Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Jessie James Decker tattoo removal
Jessie James Decker Calls Her Tattoos 'Trashy' and Says She Wants Them All Removed: 'Over It'
Jojo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous New Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hair Look
JoJo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hairstyle: 'Obsessed'
Lady Gaga bare-faced selfie
Lady Gaga Goes Completely Makeup Free in Glowing Instagram Selfies — See Her Bare-Faced Look
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
VPR's Raquel Leviss Confirms Lightning Bolt Necklace Was for Tom Sandoval and Who He 'Became in My Life’
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex