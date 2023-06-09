Lindsay Lohan is looking back on her Freaky Friday days.

In a new interview with Allure shared to TikTok, the 36-year-old actress and soon-to-be-mom reflected on her iconic outfits throughout the years, including the costumes belonging to her most notable roles.

On the roster was her look for Freaky Friday, the 2003 Disney comedy that saw Lohan transform into punk-forward teen Anna Coleman.

“Freaky Friday was different, and I remember this was the phase that I was going through, when Avril Lavigne was everything,” she told the outlet of what drove some of the style decisions behind her onscreen appearance.

Released smack dab in the middle of the original Y2K fashion craze, the film, of course, featured the skin-baring pieces synonymous with the era.

Though Lohan wanted to wear the trends, she recalled feeling “so self-conscious” about how she looked in her wardrobe.

“I wanted to wear low-rise pants because I wanted to be cool. At that age you still wanna play someone who is a little bit sexy, but I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like, if it was flat enough. That was my big thing on set,” remembered Lohan, who was 16 when she starred in the film alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

She thinks of that time of her life with a less critical mindset now. “I look back and I’m like, ‘Why was I so hard on myself?' It’s okay," she said with a chuckle.

There were also some major beauty changes that went into Lohan’s transformation too, like bleaching bits of her red hair.

She worked with celebrity-loved colorist Tracey Cunningham at the time to create platinum stripes. “Getting it back to normal was pretty tough. It just didn’t feel the same right after,” she said. This, she joked, is something she's had second thoughts about in her adult years.

Lohan was so committed to getting into her role that she even suggested sporting heavier eyeliner. But it didn’t pick up the right way on camera plus, she noted, she had to “tone it down for Disney.”

The Mean Girls star recently stepped back into some of her past roles for her new campaign with Peter Thomas Roth. She stars in the ad as an Eye-Conic Eye Patch Hotline operator raving about the skincare brand's eye patches.

"I'll use different patches each day, depending on the concerns I want to address, from dark circles to puffiness to fine lines, whether it's before a photo shoot or after a long day on set," she told PEOPLE exclusively on her routine.

These days, Lohan is glowing in her pregnancy as she prepares to be a first-time mom to her newborn, who she shares with husband, financier Bader Shammas.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told Allure in her cover story. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

She’s also figuring out how to balance her career with motherhood. Thankfully, she received some succinct yet sound advice from her past movie mom.

"'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’ “ Lohan shared on the advice Curtis gave her.