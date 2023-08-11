Lindsay Lohan's Brother Says He's 'Beyond Grateful' as He Shares Sweet Photo with Baby Nephew Luai

Lindsay Lohan and her newborn son Luai recently had a special visitor — Lindsay's brother, Dakota Lohan.

The excited uncle posted a series of photos on Instagram with his "best friends" in Dubai on Wednesday, where he spent time with Lindsay and Luai.

"Over the moon," Dakota, 27, captioned the post. "I’m basically speechless but here goes nothing. I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I’d experience as in Dubai (hot as s--- in the summer). They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him."

"This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I’m beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y’all. Never stop being you 🤘🏼🕺. #smile #bekind #love."



Dakota Lohan posted this sweet message to sister, Lindsay on his Instagram Story. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In a snapshot posted to Dakota's Instagram Story, the new uncle can see him gently leaning over Luai's crib as he kisses the baby goodbye.

"See you soon baby Luai," he wrote.



Dakota Lohan greets sister Lindsay's baby, Laui. Dakota Lohan/Instagram

Big sister Lindsay, 37, later posted a photo of a vibrant bouquet on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers @dakotalohan," she wrote

Lindsay posted a thank you to brother, Dakota to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Dakota posted a slew of photos in July during his Dubai visit with Lindsay. The two posed for photos together and with Lindsay's husband Bader Shammas.

"Some recent Dubai moments," Dakota wrote. "Ma best friends had a baby and he's perfect. Okay love y'all enjoy your weekend."

Lindsay and her husband announced the pregnancy in March, though Luai's birthday is unknown. The Parent Trap star posted her first update as a mom in early August, touching on postpartum and body changes.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."

