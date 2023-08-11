Lindsay Lohan's Brother Says He's 'Beyond Grateful' as He Shares Sweet Photo with Baby Nephew Luai

The proud uncle is smitten with the newest family member

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Lindsay Lohan with brother, Dakota.

Lindsay Lohan and her newborn son Luai recently had a special visitor — Lindsay's brother, Dakota Lohan.

The excited uncle posted a series of photos on Instagram with his "best friends" in Dubai on Wednesday, where he spent time with Lindsay and Luai.

"Over the moon," Dakota, 27, captioned the post. "I’m basically speechless but here goes nothing. I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I’d experience as in Dubai (hot as s--- in the summer). They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him."

"This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I’m beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y’all. Never stop being you 🤘🏼🕺. #smile #bekind #love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Dakota Lohan posted this sweet message to sister, Lindsay on his Instagram Story.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In a snapshot posted to Dakota's Instagram Story, the new uncle can see him gently leaning over Luai's crib as he kisses the baby goodbye.

"See you soon baby Luai," he wrote.

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Dakota Lohan greets sister Lindsay's baby, Laui.

Dakota Lohan/Instagram

Big sister Lindsay, 37, later posted a photo of a vibrant bouquet on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers @dakotalohan," she wrote

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Lindsay posted a thank you to brother, Dakota to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Dakota posted a slew of photos in July during his Dubai visit with Lindsay. The two posed for photos together and with Lindsay's husband Bader Shammas.

"Some recent Dubai moments," Dakota wrote. "Ma best friends had a baby and he's perfect. Okay love y'all enjoy your weekend."

Lindsay and her husband announced the pregnancy in March, though Luai's birthday is unknown. The Parent Trap star posted her first update as a mom in early August, touching on postpartum and body changes.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom." 

Related Articles
rumer willis hot mom era
Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating'
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)
James Marsden and daughter
James Marsden Shares Rare Throwback Video for 'Angel' Daughter Mary's 18th Birthday: Watch
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England
Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
ED: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2
'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager Would Like Another Baby — But Her Husband Henry 'Put His Foot Down'
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer
Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won't Carry on 'J' Tradition: 'It's Just Not Working'
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'