Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Welcome Their First Baby, Son Luai: 'Over the Moon in Love'

Lindsay Lohan is a mom!

The Freaky Friday actress, 36, and husband Bader Shammas have welcomed a baby boy, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE on Monday.

Son Luai — an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector" — was born in Dubai, though his exact date of birth has not been shared at this time.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep tells PEOPLE.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In her June sitdown with Allure, the Mean Girls actress opened up about her new chapter ahead, where she'll balance her career and being a mom.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan revealed she has some mentorship in that area, saying, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

PEOPLE recently caught up with the actress's mom Dina Lohan about the exciting news, saying her daughter has long wanted to be a mom.

"Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her."

The timing, Dina added, is "perfect" for Lohan and her husband. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she explained. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

