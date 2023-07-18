Lindsay Arnold Shares First Look at Baby June's 'Timeless' Nature-Themed Nursery (Exclusive)

Lindsay Arnold is giving a peek at her little girl's nursery.

The mom of two, 29, shared photos and spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about designing daughter June's nature-themed bedroom. Arnold welcomed her second baby girl on Wednesday, May 3.

"We wanted to create something timeless and neutral, but with pops of spring for our baby girl born in May," Arnold tells PEOPLE. "I also wanted to include some rattan pieces to add texture to the room. We were super excited to work with Four Chairs Furniture & Design to make this vision come together."

Ambit Creative

Though it's tough to pick a favorite part of a room, the professional dancer says the "floral wallpaper is definitely the statement for this room. With everything else being very neutral, we wanted a fun wallpaper to give it that element of color."

"We also utilized the same crib we used in our nursery for our first daughter Sage Jill, which brings back sweet memories now with both of our girls."

Since this isn't her first time setting up a nursery, Arnold knew there were a few things she absolutely had to have in June's space. "I knew I wanted a plush and comfortable rocking chair as I knew I would spend a lot of time in it," she shares. "I also knew I wanted a large dresser with a lot of storage space."

Ambit Creative

And of course, there are things that she learned from her first nursery that she knew not to include. "One thing I did with Sage that I quickly learned wasn't very efficient was trying to hang up all her clothes in the closet and realized it was way easier and quicker to fold things and store them in a dresser."

Arnold shares her two daughters — June, 10 weeks old, and Sage, 2 — with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.

Now that she's a mom of two, the Dancing with the Stars alum is enjoying watching her kids play together. "It's going great," she says of having two daughters. "I personally feel like the jump from 0-1 was more jarring and a bigger adjustment than it is going from 1-2."

Ambit Creative

"Our first daughter Sage is obsessed with her baby sister June and watching them together makes all the crazy days more than worth it. There are definitely more moving parts in our day now but that just means even more joy and love!"

"We are taking it a day at a time and just trying to soak in every moment," she added.

