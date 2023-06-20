Linda Skeens' Award-Winning Berry Fudge Stars Are Easy Treats to Make for July 4th

"It has a wonderful, creamy strawberry flavor and tastes like summer," the author of the 'Blue-Ribbon Cooking' cookbook says about her no-bake treat

By People Staff
Published on June 20, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Linda Skeens Fudge. Photo:

JENNIFER CAUSEY

Last year, Linda Skeens went viral after sweeping the competition at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair and winning 25 ribbons for her home cooking, baking and crafts. Now you can try her award-winning fudge.

The "delicious and easy" dessert is included in the Appalachian grandmother's Blue-Ribbon Cooking cookbook and can be cut into traditional squares or fun shapes with cookie cutters.

"It has a wonderful, creamy strawberry flavor and tastes like summer," Skeens says about her no-bake treat.

Linda Skeens' Berry Fudge Stars

Cooking spray

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

3 cups white baking chips (from 2 [12-oz.] pkgs.)

½ cup (4 oz.) salted butter

1 (0.8-oz.) pkg. freeze-dried strawberries, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 (1.2-oz.) pkg. freeze-dried blueberries, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, and coat with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. Place condensed milk, baking chips and butter in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on medium (50% power) until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Add strawberries, blueberries and vanilla; stir well. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

3. Chill, uncovered, until set, about 4 hours. Using a 2½-inch star-shaped cookie cutter, cut fudge into star-shaped pieces, and transfer to a platter. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Serves: 9

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 hours, 15 minutes

