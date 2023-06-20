Lifestyle Food Linda Skeens' Award-Winning Berry Fudge Stars Are Easy Treats to Make for July 4th "It has a wonderful, creamy strawberry flavor and tastes like summer," the author of the 'Blue-Ribbon Cooking' cookbook says about her no-bake treat By People Staff Published on June 20, 2023 02:44PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Linda Skeens Fudge. Photo: JENNIFER CAUSEY Last year, Linda Skeens went viral after sweeping the competition at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair and winning 25 ribbons for her home cooking, baking and crafts. Now you can try her award-winning fudge. The "delicious and easy" dessert is included in the Appalachian grandmother's Blue-Ribbon Cooking cookbook and can be cut into traditional squares or fun shapes with cookie cutters. "It has a wonderful, creamy strawberry flavor and tastes like summer," Skeens says about her no-bake treat. Linda Skeens' Berry Fudge Stars Cooking spray 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk 3 cups white baking chips (from 2 [12-oz.] pkgs.) ½ cup (4 oz.) salted butter 1 (0.8-oz.) pkg. freeze-dried strawberries, chopped (about 1 cup) 1 (1.2-oz.) pkg. freeze-dried blueberries, chopped (about 1 cup) 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, and coat with cooking spray. Set aside. 2. Place condensed milk, baking chips and butter in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on medium (50% power) until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Add strawberries, blueberries and vanilla; stir well. Pour mixture into prepared pan. 3. Chill, uncovered, until set, about 4 hours. Using a 2½-inch star-shaped cookie cutter, cut fudge into star-shaped pieces, and transfer to a platter. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days. Serves: 9 Active time: 15 minutes Total time: 4 hours, 15 minutes