Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’

The two supermodels ruled the ‘90s runways and starred in George Michael's "Freedom '90" music video

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 26, 2023 10:16 AM
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz. Photo:

 Broadimage/Shutterstock; Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Linda Evangelista is remembering her friend and fellow ‘90s supermodel, Tatjana Patitz.

Four months after Patitz died of breast cancer, Evangelista, 58, shared a tribute on Instagram Thursday in honor of what would've been the star's 57th birthday. 

“Happy birthday Tatjana, I know your sweet soul is with the angels,” Evangelista wrote alongside a carousel of black and white photos, which included a collection of close-up shots of Patitz’s face, as well as an image of the two models doing their makeup together. 

“I still have not come to terms with your passing. You will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in my heart. 🖤🕊️🙏🏻,” she added. 

Evangelista and Patitz were part of an elite group of ‘90s supermodels — which also included  Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell — who ruled the runways and hit the pinnacle of fame when they starred in George Michael’s "Freedom '90" music video.

Vogue, which helped launch Patitz's career in the 1980s, announced she died at age 56 on Jan. 11. Her cause of death was not initially made public, but was later confirmed by her agent to be breast cancer

Chanel - Runway - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1991-1992
Tatjani Patitz. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The Germany-born, Sweden-raised Patitz entered her first modeling contest at age 17 in Stockholm. Though she took home third place, it wasn't until famed photographer Peter Lindbergh photographed her a few years later in 1988 that her career started to blossom.

Remembering her legacy and impact, members of the fashion community — from Patitz's model comrades and artists to photographers and editors — shared tributes on social media after news of her death was made public.

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," said Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue. "She was far less visible than her peers—more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable—and that had its own appeal."

Crawford, 57, shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram. In her caption, she recalled their beginnings, writing: "We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious."

She concluded with condolences to Patitz's family, including her son Jonah.

Campbell, 53, meanwhile, shared a collection of photos from over the years in a tribute to Patitz. She recalled memories with the star, calling her an "earth angel." "

"When I met you at 16 at the Alaia show, I remember just saying 'wow!!' Your presence and stature. Your eyes and nervous shy smile, goddess energy that we were all drawn to…My first time in LA I got to experience it with you, showing me the sites and beaches, driving around in your red Volkswagen convertible," she wrote.

