Linda Evangelista Shares Rare Glimpse into Her Co-Parenting Relationship with Salma Hayek

The supermodel said the 'Frida' star — who is her son Augie's stepmother — once went above and beyond for her when she was sick

By
Erin Clack
Published on August 13, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Linda Evangelista shared a rare glimpse into her co-parenting relationship with Salma Hayek.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Linda Evangelista is sharing a rare glimpse into her blended family life with Salma Hayek.

In the cover story for Vogue's September issue, the supermodel, 58, recounted a heartwarming story about how the Frida actress, 56, showered her with kindness when she was sick during the holidays. Hayek is Evangelista's son Augie's stepmother, as the 16-year-old is the son of the actress' husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” the Ready to Wear star recalled to the magazine. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner."

It wasn't just any dinner, either. "She asked what I wanted — it was a very eclectic wish list," Evangelista continued. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal."

Initially, Evangelista tried to demur, but the actress was undeterred in her mission to make sure her friend enjoyed a nice holiday despite being ill. "I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.’ And poof, she was here,” Evangelista explained.

Augustin James Evangelista, Linda Evangelista at the Front Row of the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on September 9th, 2022 in New York City, New York
Linda Evangelista shares her son Augie with François-Henri Pinault. Swan Gallet/WWD

The model dated Pinault, 61, for four months between 2005 and 2006, with Augie born in October of that year. At the time, Evangelista did not publicly reveal the identity of her son's dad, but she filed court documents in 2011, seeking child support, and confirmed that the French billionaire had fathered Augie. Hayek began dating Pinault in 2009, and the two welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, the following year. The couple wed in Paris in 2009.

Evangelista reunited with fellow '90s supermodels Cindy CrawfordChristy Turlington and Naomi Campbell to shoot the cover for Vogue's iconic September issue. The ladies opened up to the magazine about what it was like to be queens of the catwalks during their heyday.

“I'm blessed that I came up at that time, I wouldn't have wanted to come up at another time,” Campbell, 53, told the magazine. “There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: When one is down, you pick the other one up.”

"There is something about our early years that really felt very joyful and really celebratory,” added Turlington, 54. “Even though life was certainly not perfect, when you look back there is a sense of fun.”

Evangelista echoed Campbell's sentiment that the models enjoyed a special sisterhood. “It can feel lonely up on that runway so to pass someone is always reassuring — you don't feel so alone,” she said.

The fashion icons also shared their thoughts on aging and the pressure many women feel to maintain their youthful appearance. Evangelista declared that she actually embraces getting older.

“I don’t mind and I never did mind aging,” she told Vogue. “Aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life. [Late makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles and he never got them. I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old. I want to watch my son [Augie] grow into a fine young man. I just want to stick around.”

