Linda Evangelista is getting real about her outlook on aging and the treatments she's still getting done after a CoolSculpting accident which she says left her body "brutally disfigured" six years ago.

“I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old,” the supermodel shared in Vogue's September issue, which also features Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington.

The 58-year-old admitted that she “never did mind aging” because getting older “gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life.” She also wants to “stick around” to watch her 16-year-old son Augustin (who she references as "Augie" throughout the piece) “grow into a fine young man.”

Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue

Evangelista’s confession may come as a surprise to some.

In February 2022, the model opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the emotional and physical pain associated with her nightmare experience with CoolSculpting, which is promoted as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction. She settled her lawsuit with CoolSculpting’s parent company later that year.

From it, Evangelista was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) — a rare side effect of CoolSculpting where the freezing process causes the affected fatty tissue to thicken and expand. She lived a life of seclusion after the traumatic incident.

“I couldn’t live with it anymore,” Evangelista told Vogue of the aftermath of the procedure. “I wanted to go outside.”

In August 2022, Evangelista became British Vogue’s September issue cover star and she took it as an opportunity to open up about her comeback.

"I miss my work so much, but honestly, what can I do? It isn't going to be easy," Evangelista told the outlet.

"You're not going to see me in a swimsuit, that's for sure," she continued. "It's going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…," all of which were strategically thought out ahead of the cover shoot.

Taylor Hill/Getty

One month later, she hit the catwalk for the first time in 15 years, closing out Fendi’s New York Fashion Week show in a dramatic cape-like gown.

Her last runway appearance came in 2007 when she participated in the 60th-anniversary fashion show for Christian Dior.

Evangelista revealed that she would be part of the Fendi presentation in an Instagram post. "I am so grateful," she wrote, before thanking a series of team members.

